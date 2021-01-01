Australia T20 World Cup squad: Australia T20 World Cup squad announced: Australia announces squad for the T20 World Cup

Highlights Australia announced the T20 World Cup squad on Tuesday

Steve Smith and David Warner returned to the team

Josh appointed Inglis as the backup wicketkeeper for Matthew Wade

Sydney

Australia announced the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. It also includes fast bowlers Pat Cummins, batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner.

Earlier, it was expected that Australia would be able to keep some of their senior players out of the squad for the World Cup in October-November in view of the October Shes series.

Announcing the squad, selector George Bailey said: “We are very confident that the team has the potential to go further in this highly competitive competition. We have some of the best players in the world. His experience will help us succeed against the best T20 teams in the world.

All-rounders Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and pacer Ken Richardson have returned to the squad after missing the West Indies and Bangladesh tours.

Smith is back on the team after an injury. In addition, captain Aaron Finch has also recovered from a knee injury and is with the team. Western Australia’s uncapped Josh Inglis has been included as a backup wicketkeeper for Matthew Wade.

Bailey said, “Josh’s performance is great and we’ve been watching him for some time.” Bailey says, ‘It brings flexibility to the batting order. Josh can adapt to the situation. He can do counterattack and power striking.

Australian team

Aaron Finch (a), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Michelle Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ken Richardson, Steve Smith, Michelle Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Michelle Sweepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

