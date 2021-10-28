Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 AUS Vs SL today match updates ball by ball commentary where and how to live stream hotstar star sports network live news

Here is the playing XI of both the teams

AUS Vs SL Live Match Updates, T20 World Cup 2021: You can watch the live telecast of this match on various channels of Star Sports network. The live streaming of the match can be seen on Hotstar. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates.

T20 World Cup 2021 Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Score: The teams of Australia and Sri Lanka are face to face in the 22nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl in this match being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Australia, who have not won the T20 World Cup so far, had to struggle to reach the target of 119 runs against South Africa in the first match. His score was 38 for 3 at one time. He was able to register victory in the last over itself. In such a situation, his efforts will be on gaining momentum in this match.

ICC World Twenty20, 2021 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 28 October 2021 Australia vs Sri Lanka 0/0 (0.0) Match yet to begin ( Day – Super 12 – Match 22 ) Australia elected to field

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Petham Nisanka, Charit Aslanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chamira, Lahiru Kumara, Mahesh Thekshana.

The live coverage of this match can be seen on various Star Sports channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. You Jansatta.com But you can also watch live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of this IPL 2021 match.