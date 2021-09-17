Australia will allow some returnees to quarantine at home

The Australian state of New South Wales will allow some returning international travelers to be in home quarantine at the end of the month, possibly signaling the beginning of the end of the country’s strict hotel quarantine system.

The pilot program will allow 175 fully vaccinated people to isolate in their homes for seven days instead of spending two weeks in a government-appointed facility, Stuart Ayers, a New South Wales government official, announced on Friday. . He said the police would use location-based tracking and facial recognition technology to track the movements of new arrivals. A similar technique has been in use in Western Australia since November.

The program will help the country plan next steps toward ending the current system, Mr Ayers told a news conference: “We need to be able to know when we put people into home-based quarantine. What happens. Australia has to reopen. We must get rid of the lockdown; we have to reconnect with the world.”

Travelers arriving in Australia currently have to spend two weeks in a hotel room. But it is difficult to get a spot in the country’s quarantine system. The border is closed to almost everyone except returning citizens, many of whom have faced flight cancellations due to the country’s tight limit on the number of arrivals. In July, the limit of 3,000 passengers per week was halved, further complicating efforts for some Australians to return home.