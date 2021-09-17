Australia will allow some returnees to quarantine at home
The Australian state of New South Wales will allow some returning international travelers to be in home quarantine at the end of the month, possibly signaling the beginning of the end of the country’s strict hotel quarantine system.
The pilot program will allow 175 fully vaccinated people to isolate in their homes for seven days instead of spending two weeks in a government-appointed facility, Stuart Ayers, a New South Wales government official, announced on Friday. . He said the police would use location-based tracking and facial recognition technology to track the movements of new arrivals. A similar technique has been in use in Western Australia since November.
The program will help the country plan next steps toward ending the current system, Mr Ayers told a news conference: “We need to be able to know when we put people into home-based quarantine. What happens. Australia has to reopen. We must get rid of the lockdown; we have to reconnect with the world.”
Travelers arriving in Australia currently have to spend two weeks in a hotel room. But it is difficult to get a spot in the country’s quarantine system. The border is closed to almost everyone except returning citizens, many of whom have faced flight cancellations due to the country’s tight limit on the number of arrivals. In July, the limit of 3,000 passengers per week was halved, further complicating efforts for some Australians to return home.
The announcement of the pilot program comes as New South Wales reaches a critical vaccination target: half of all residents over the age of 16 have now received two doses of a COVID vaccine, while more than 80 percent have received at least Found one. The state is battling one of the most severe outbreaks in the country with 1,284 new cases and 12 deaths reported on Friday.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt also announced that Australia had exceeded the target of providing a single dose of the vaccine to 70 percent of people over the age of 16. “This is an important and important milestone in protecting the Australian people and keeping the Australian people safe,” he said. at a press conference on Friday.
Victoria, which is neighboring New South Wales, has also given the first dose of the COVID vaccine to at least 70 percent of the population over 16, and will be easing some restrictions starting late Friday. Most businesses remain closed, and a curfew is still in place in the largest city, Melbourne.
Australia will soon begin vaccinating people with Moderna Vaccine, in addition to vaccines manufactured by AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNtech. One million doses of Moderna Vaccine are expected to arrive by the end of the weekend, Mr Hunt said.
Nevertheless, in response to Australia’s ongoing outbreak, New Zealand will not resume quarantine-free travel between the two countries for at least eight weeks, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced on Friday. In July the country suspended the so-called trans-Tasman bubble as cases began to rise in Australia.
The New Zealand city of Auckland, home to a third of the country’s population, is under a strict lockdown for a month, as the country attempts to eliminate the delta version. New Zealand has so far registered over 1,000 coronavirus cases and one death in the latest outbreak.
