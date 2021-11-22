Australia Will Allow Some Visa Holders to Return in December.

The government announced on Monday that 20 months after Australia closed its borders, skilled workers and international students would be allowed to enter the country next month.

The move comes as the Australian government focuses on economic recovery in the face of severe labor shortages, with 72 per cent of the country fully vaccinated.

The new rules will take effect in Australia from 1 December, the beginning of summer. Some categories of visa holders, including skilled workers, international students and those on work leave and potential marriage visas, will be allowed to enter Australia for the first time since the onset of the epidemic. More than 200,000 people will fall into that category.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a news conference on Monday that “the return of skilled workers and students to Australia is an important step in our path. “The steps we are taking today are to secure our financial recovery.”