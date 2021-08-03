Australian Athletes Left Behind a Mess in the Olympic Village
A group of Australian athletes left their room in the Olympic Village “in a messy and unacceptable condition” – including vomit and a hole in the wall – before leaving Tokyo, the Australian Olympic Committee said.
The athletes, both men’s rowing and rugby teams, had completed their events at the Olympics and, although details are unclear, appeared to have embarked on a drunken and rowdy evening that damaged the rooms, reported Australian media.
According to Reuters, an emu and a life-size kangaroo – the Australian team’s mascots – were also temporarily missing from the Australian team’s accommodation, but were later found in the area where the German team are staying.
In a statement, the Australian Olympic Committee said both teams apologized and no further disciplinary action would be taken.
“The vast majority of the athletes did absolutely the right thing during their stay and were model citizens on and off the playing field,” said Ian Chesterman, Australia’s Olympic team leader. He added: “A few have let themselves down.”
A spokesperson for the committee, Strath Gordon, said in an email that the incident had been “appropriately dealt with” and the delegation had “put the matter behind us”.
Rowing Australia, who won two gold medals, declined to comment on the incident. Rugby Australia, whose team placed seventh in men’s, did not respond to a request for comment.
