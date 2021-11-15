Australian Cricketers seen drinking Beer Champagne from shoes after becoming 1st time T20 World cup Champion users says Give them bowl of gold they will beg Watch Video

Australia has won the T20 World Cup for the first time. He defeated New Zealand team by 8 wickets in the final. After the victory, the Australian team celebrated with great enthusiasm. The team’s celebration continued in the airplane as well.

It is said that success speaks loudly. However, in the case of Australian cricketers, she is speaking on shoes. Not to be surprised, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a video on its Twitter handle. In the video, players and members of the Australian team, which became the T20 World Cup champions for the first time, are seen drinking beer filled with shoes.

This video is viral on social media. People are enjoying a lot of Australian players. Some people have shared very funny memes. It is written in one such meme that even if you give a bowl of gold in their hands, they will still beg. In the eyes of some people, this act of the Australian team is very shameful. Some of these people have made such dirty comments, which cannot be written.

Take a look at the video that ICC has shared celebrating the Australian team. It can be clearly seen in the video that Marcus Stoinis is drinking beer by putting his shoes on. Matthew Wade did this before him.

Talking about the final played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. Batting first, New Zealand scored 172 runs in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Australia won the match in 18.5 overs on the basis of half-centuries from Mitchell Morsh and David Warner.

For New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson played an innings of 5 runs in 48 balls. For Australia, Mitchell Marsh scored an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls. David Warner was bowled after scoring 53 runs. Glenn Maxwell returned unbeaten on 28 off 18 balls. After the victory, the Australian players poured champagne and beer at each other.