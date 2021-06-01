Australian F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo parties with friends on board a yacht in Formentera



Daniel Ricciardo was having fun with the luxurious life on Monday.

The Australian Components One Driver, 31, was onboard a yacht close to Formentera, considered one of Spain’s Balearic Islands the Mediterranean Sea.

He was in good firm, having fun with the corporate of a thriller blonde buddy, the pair chatting all through the day.

The engaging girl wore a pink, halter-neck bikini high with a crisscrossed portion by the bust.

She paired the swimwear with a pair of pale, blue denims and shielded her eyes with sun shades.

Daniel dressed casually in a black graphic t-shirt and a pair of blue and white striped shorts.

The friends headed onto the seaside collectively at one stage, strolling facet by facet throughout the sand.

The race automotive driver was surrounded by friends on the boat, they usually gave the impression to be in festive spirits.

After heading to the seaside for the day, the celebration carried on into the night, with the group all smiles as they stood on the deck.

Daniel is presently believed to be single, after breaking apart with his childhood sweetheart Jemma Boskovich again in 2016.

He was linked to mannequin Jessica Gomes in 2018, however neither celebration ever confirmed the rumours.

It comes after a TikTok star has recalled a wild evening she as soon as shared in Ibiza with the racing driver.

On Thursday, Sara Ayter – who has racked up over 4.6k followers – described Daniel, because the ‘coolest human’ after he apparently invited her and two friends to a boat celebration upon assembly on the close by island of Formentera in 2019.

In a a number of movies, Sara gushed that Daniel had a ‘enormous coronary heart’ earlier than explaining that she had no thought who he was till lengthy after the celebration was over.

‘We have been taking photos in Beso Seashore, and three guys got here as much as us and stated they have been going again to Ibiza on their non-public boat and requested us if we needed to hitch,’ she started.

‘We did not know what to do, however we ended up going as we stated “we solely reside as soon as”.’

After having fun with a thrilling journey across the islands, the trio have been then requested to hitch Daniel and his friends for a home celebration – and she or he began to imagine he was well-known because of seeing his ‘blue tick on Instagram’.

‘Then we ended up going to their home – it was the perfect home I’ve ever been to,’ she added.

‘We had drinks, we performed video games, we stayed over. The day after I used to be swimming in the pool and Daniel was the one one awake. I used to be chilly and he requested me if I needed his shirt, so I swam with his shirt.’

Whereas there is not any suggestion that something romantic occurred between the pair, Sara was extremely complimentary of how the star behaved in the direction of her and her friends.

‘He was all the time ensuring we have been alright. They have been so, so good. He was the best human,’ she stated.

‘Daniel was all the time dancing, making jokes, smiling. Like has a enormous coronary heart. Now we lastly know who he’s!’