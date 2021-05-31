Australian Fashion Week: Jasmine Stefanovic stuns in a flowing dress

She’s no stranger to Australian Fashion Week, having walked the runway as a mannequin earlier than presenting her personal designs because the co-founder of shoe label Mara & Mine.

So it was no shock to see Jasmine Stefanovic among the many celeb friends at day one in every of this 12 months’s occasion, which was held at Carriageworks in Redfern, Sydney.

The spouse of Immediately host Karl Stefanovic regarded stylish in a black dress that includes a lengthy flowing skirt, which she teamed with black booties and a Gucci purse.

Acquainted face: Jasmine Stefanovic was among the many celeb friends at day one in every of this 12 months’s Australian Fashion Week, which was held at Carriageworks in Redfern, Sydney

Jasmine, 37, pulled again her blonde hair, drawing consideration to her youthful visage, and accessorised with drop earrings and a easy necklace.

She was joined on the venue by her enterprise accomplice Tamara Ingham, a stylist by commerce, with whom she based Mara & Mine in 2013.

Tamara minimize a trendy determine in a black longsleeve with round cut-outs on the arms, which she paired with matching saggy pants and inexperienced sneakers.

She styled her brunette hair loosely and saved her accessorises to a minimal.

Dream dream: Jasmine, 37, was joined on the venue by her enterprise accomplice Tamara Ingham, a stylist by commerce, with whom she based Mara & Mine in 2013

After being cancelled final 12 months as a result of Covid-19 pandemic, Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, based totally at Sydney’s Carriageworks, is the primary nationwide style present to be held reside wherever in the world for greater than a 12 months.

The five-day occasion coincides with the discharge of an EY report, from Excessive Fashion to Excessive Vis – detailing the financial contribution of Australia’s style and textiles sector.

In line with the Australian Fashion Council, which commissioned it, it is essentially the most complete examine of the style and textiles business ever accomplished in Australia.

It discovered the business creates $7.2billion in export income for Australia, whereas the business’s financial impression represents upwards of 1.5 per cent of the nationwide economic system.

The examine additionally discovered the business employs nearly half a million Australians, greater than mining and utilities, with girls making up 77 per cent of the workforce.

Australian Fashion Council CEO Leila Naja Hibri mentioned the report highlighted the financial energy of the style business.

‘This ground-breaking report highlights the true financial clout of our dynamic and various business,’ she mentioned.

‘Till now, the great worth of the business’s financial contribution – and its predominantly feminine workforce – has not been absolutely recognised.

‘Now we are able to higher perceive the impression of this sector’s important position in Australia’s artistic economic system, and the substantial potential of its future,.’

The analysis coincides with Australia Fashion Week, which can showcase greater than 70 established and rising Australian designers and embody a tribute on Monday to business pioneer Carla Zampatti, who died final month.

It will likely be the biggest style week since 2015 and have Australia’s main and rising designers in addition to the collections of eight Indigenous style designers on Wednesday.

The week can have a renewed concentrate on sustainability and it is also the primary time in its 25-year historical past that the general public has been invited to attend, with 41 runway exhibits, workshops, panel talks, masterclasses in addition to reside podcasts.

Romance Was Born options its designs at Carriageworks on Monday night time with the ultimate present on Friday night time.