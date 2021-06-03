Australian Fashion Week: Justin Hemmes gets cosy with Megan Blake Irwin – but where’s his girlfriend

Justin Hemmes has been noticed dancing with Megan Blake Irwin at an Australian Fashion Week afterparty.

The billionaire pub baron, 48, was seen with his arm across the mannequin, 29, on the dancefloor following the Auteur vogue present in Sydney on Thursday.

Within the Instagram video shared by Sydney DJ Alice Quiddington, the Merivale CEO – wearing all black – moved alongside to the music and was seen singing alongside because the stunner – wearing a impartial toned slip gown – additionally had her arm over his shoulder.

Megan appeared to hide her face by retaining to his aspect and snuggling up near him.

But moments later, the pair spilt aside from their embrace and appeared to proceed dancing individually.

The 2 have been dancing with a bunch of their mates – nevertheless Justin’s girlfriend, mannequin Madeliene Holtznagel was not seen within the clip.

Madeline stole the highlight from her older sibling on Wednesday night because the pair attended Australian Fashion Week.

The glamorous 24-yr-previous, who can also be a mannequin, confirmed off her unbelievable abs in a blue cropped denim shirt with matching trousers.

She teamed the edgy outfit with a pair of leather-based fight boots and a Chanel purse.

In the meantime, former I am A Movie star… Get Me Out Of Right here! star Simone went for a extra demure look.

The blonde bombshell coated up her curves in velvet trousers and a cream knitted prime.

Sister act! Madeline attended the occasion along with her sister Simone

She additionally toted a designer purse – an sand-colored Saint Laurent leather-based purse.

Madeline has been relationship billionaire pub baron Justin Hemmes, 48, for a while and he or she additionally spent lockdown at his Vaucluse mansion final yr.

She now reportedly lives in a Coogee penthouse that he owns.

The couple have been noticed out and about in Sydney a number of occasions currently, after confirming their romance.

Madeline lifted the lid on their relationship in October final yr, telling The Sydney Morning Herald she was but to introduce Justin to her dad and mom.

‘My dad and mom and my sister Anna have not met him but, but [her other sister] Simone has been launched to him and actually favored him,’ she stated.

Madeline remained tight-lipped about how lengthy she and Justin had been relationship, but hinted they’d been seeing one another for longer than report