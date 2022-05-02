Australian man who insulted Chinese President Xi Jinping says police told him he will be charged



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An Australian man holding a sign insulting Chinese President Xi Jinping in a busy Asian market in Sydney has said authorities told him he could be blamed for the incident even though he was attacked by Chinese nationalists.

Drew Pavlo was pictured at Eastwood Plaza on Saturday holding the Chinese sign “F *** Xi Jinping”. According to footage of the incident on Pavlo’s Twitter account, the signage quickly provoked an angry reaction from some buyers, some of whom expressed their frustration.

.The video shows angry people facing him.

A video of the incident subtitled “America committed genocide.”

Warning: Graphic language

Another man snatched the sign and threw it on the ground. One said he was “disrespecting the Chinese here.” During the encounter, Pavlo tells the crowd that he is non-violent.

He later tweeted that the New South Wales Police Force had contacted him to inform him that detectives were investigating him and that he would probably be charged.

“NSW police want to bring charges against me for putting up a mark of insulting Xi Jinping while campaigning in Sydney,” Lavlu wrote. “They will not tell me what allegations are being made against me. I am sick of attacking freedom of speech, Australia needs a Bill of Rights to protect free speech.”

He also tweeted about the Chinese government’s crackdown on Uighur Muslims who have been detained in camps.

A police spokesman declined to confirm that Pavlo was being investigated, but said they were investigating an alleged attack during a political protest at Eastwood Plaza.

“After the investigation, investigators went to a Eastwood home and spoke with a 48-year-old man around 4.30pm today,” a police statement said. “He was issued a court appearance notice for the general assault and is scheduled to appear in Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday.”

In a tweet, Pavlo called the threat of accusation “a tactic of intimidation.”

In a Facebook post, he said he was saying a simple thing.

“In my own country, a dictator like Xi Jinping should be able to insult without being physically assaulted and attacked. Australia is a democracy and we should be free to insult any leader, no matter how strict – this is a general principle of freedom of speech,” he wrote. . I would not have been surrounded and physically assaulted by 50 people with a sign reading “F *** Scott Morrison” in Sydney. Why would Chinese ultra-nationalists get a free pass to attack people in Australia if someone insults them?