Australian Minister Wins Defamation Case Over Tweet



The lawsuit was not heard in a country with strict defamation laws, but it was unusual for the defendant not to be another politician or high-profile journalist, said Michael Douglas, a senior lecturer in private law at Western University. Australia.

He said, “This government is consistent with the fact that this government is satisfied with the way it treats online speech that it does not like.” He added: “Cases like this are a warning that unless there is a change, we will see more and more cases like this and every Australian should be careful before retweeting a quote and naming a politician.”

Mr Dutton has openly stated his intention to take action against misleading or defamatory social media content. In March, he told a local radio station, “Some of these people who are trending on Twitter or have anonymous different Twitter accounts are posting all these openly defamatory statements and tweets – I’m leaving.” To start picking some of them to fill the suit. ”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison echoed that sentiment in October, when he promised that the government would do more to hold social media giants accountable.

“Social media has become a palace of cowards, where people can just go there, not tell who they are, can ruin people’s lives and tell people the worst and offensive things and can do it impunity,” Mr Morrison said.

In May, John Barrillaro, then deputy premier of New South Wales, filed a defamation suit against Australian YouTuber Jordan Shanks, claiming that two videos uploaded by Mr Shanks had falsely suggested he was corrupt, lied and involved in blackmail. He further added that Mr Shanks was racist by attacking his Italian heritage, calling him a “spaghetti-backed, con man to core”.

Mr Shanks’ channel, FriendlyJordies, which has 600,000 members, is known for its humorous and political commentary.