australian open 2022 day 4 women’s singles muguruza swiatek wang sabalenka andy murray nick kyrgios emma raducanu grand slam melbourne

There were major upsets in the women’s singles of the Australian Open 2022 on 20 January. In the first Grand Slam of the year, there have been matches till the third round and the third and fifth number players from the tow-8 have been eliminated. Third seed Garbine Muguruza and sixth seed Annette Kontaveit lost on Thursday and bowed out of the Australian Open tennis tournament in the ongoing tournament in Melbourne.

On the other hand, wild card entry Andy Murray in the men’s section also got disappointed. They had to face defeat in straight sets against a qualifier. Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray faced Japan’s Taro Daniels, who made it to the main draw from the qualifiers, in the second round.

Taro Daniels defeated Andy Murray in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Taro Daniels’s current ranking in men’s singles is 120. Tara Daniels won the opening two sets 6-4, 6-4 against Andy Murray. Murray was at one point leading 4-3 in the third set, but Taro then made a comeback and won the third set 6-4.

In women’s singles, Muguruza failed to take a break point even once against Alize Cornet. He constantly made simple mistakes. Spain’s Alize Cornet defeated her 6-2, 6-3. She is the top seeded player to be eliminated in the women’s category. Alize Cornet’s current ranking in women’s singles is 61.

Earlier, Denmark’s 19-year-old Clara Tosson made a big upset in the Grand Slam tournament by defeating Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3. Towson will take on 2019 semifinalist Danielle Collins in the third round. Clara Towson’s current ranking in women’s singles is 39.

In other matches in the women’s section, seventh seed and 2020 French Open champion Inga Swiatake defeated Rebecca Petersen 6-2, 6-2. Meanwhile, 31st seed Marketa Vandrosova defeated Lyudmila Samsonova 6-2, 7-5.

In the men’s section of the Australian Open, fifth seed Andre Rublev, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, 24th seed Dan Evans and world 70th-ranked Maxim Cressey were successful in advancing.