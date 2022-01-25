Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Wins And Proceeds to Last 16 Naomi Osaka Faced Shocking Loss

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty have made it to the next round by winning their respective matches on Day 5. At the same time, Naomi Osaka has been ruled out of the tournament after being a victim of upset.

Amanda Anisimova defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of the Australian Open 2022. Osaka is out after losing 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 to Anisimova of America. At the same time, top-ranked player Ashleigh Barty and star men’s player Rafael Nadal have reached the next round by winning their respective matches.

The 20-year-old Anisimova saved two match points before the tiebreaker in the third set at Margaret Court Arena and then took the fight with an ace. He put up 46 winners against Naomi Osaka’s 21. Anisimova double faulted 13th seed Osaka in the first game of the match to give an early break. But he picked up 15 winners in the second set.

She will next face today’s winner Ashleigh Barty, who registered a 6-2, 6-3 win over 30th seed Camilla Georgie. The match started later than the Osaka-Anisimova match but ended before that. Wimbledon and 2019 French Open champion Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman to win a domestic championship since 1978.

Rafael Nadal defeated Karen Kachanov of Russia to reach the last-16. Rafael Nadal won the match 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 1-6. At the same time, two-time champion Victoria Azarenka of Australian Open defeated 15th seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets to enter the fourth round.

Now in the next round, Azarenka will face French Open champion Barbora Krecikova, who made a stunning comeback after losing the first set. Krasikova made a good comeback after losing the first set to 26th seed Yelena Ostapenko to register a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time.

In other results, fifth seed Maria Sakari defeated 28th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 while Jessica Pegula defeated Nuria Parijas Diaz 7-6(3), 6-2 to reach the fourth round. Made a place In the men’s section, Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 over Radu Albot to face Denis Shapovalov.

Shapovalov defeated No. 23 Reilly Opelka 7-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini defeated 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6. Miomir Kesmanovic took advantage of the absence of fellow Serbian Novak Djokovic to reach the fourth round of the Major tournament for the first time.