Australian Open win Nadal creates history, first player in the world to win 21 Grand Slams

Nadal now holds one more Grand Slam title than charismatic players Roger Federer and Djokovic. Before the Australian Open, all three had the same record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal created history by winning the Australian Open tennis tournament on Sunday. He is the first player in the world to win 21 men’s singles Grand Slam titles. Nadal now holds one more Grand Slam title than charismatic players Roger Federer and Djokovic. Before the Australian Open, all three had the same record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal came back with a bang after falling two sets, defeating Daniil Medvedev to win the title. Spain’s 35-year-old Nadal did not lose heart even after losing two sets. Nadal, once the world No. 1 and now seeded sixth, lost the first two sets to 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6 to second-seeded Medvedev of Russia in a match that lasted five hours and 24 minutes. -4, beat 7-5. Nadal is the fourth player to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice.

It is the second longest-running final of the Australian Open. Earlier in 2012, Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Nadal in five hours and 53 minutes in a five-set match. In the fifth and deciding set, when Nadal was serving at 5-4 to win the championship, Medvedev broke his serve. However, he made no such mistake on his next serve. In the second set, the game came to a halt when a protester came on the court.

This victory of Nadal is also spectacular because he reached Australia in the second half of 2021 after playing just two matches. This Spanish player could not play much in the second half of 2021 due to a chronic leg injury. He was also corona infected. The special thing is that this is the fourth time that Nadal has won the best of five set match after coming back from two sets. He last achieved this feat in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2007 against Mikhail Youzhny.

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009. But they lost four finals at Melbourne Park. Nadal scored his 21st victory in 29 Grand Slam finals. While Federer and Djokovic played in the same 31 Grand Slam finals, winning 20-20 titles.