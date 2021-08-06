Australian Police to Charge Man in Brittany Higgins Rape Case

MELBOURNE, Australia – Months after a former Australian government employee said she was raped in Parliament, police said on Friday they intended to charge a man with sexual assault in the case .

Former government worker Brittany Higgins, 26, sent shockwaves across the country when she said earlier this year that she was assaulted by a coworker in 2019. He offered her to take home after drinks with colleagues, she said. but instead assaulted her when she fell asleep in the defense minister’s office. At the time, she had just had a new job for a few weeks with then Defense Minister Linda Reynolds.

The accusation sparked a debate over the culture of misogyny in the country’s halls of power, and women’s advocates criticized some of the country’s most powerful politicians for mishandling the allegations.

After Ms Higgins went public, three other women made allegations that they had been sexually assaulted by the same man. Over the following months, many female politicians and staff, current and former, shared their own accounts of inappropriate behavior by male colleagues.