Australian Sports Minister told Virat Kohli his ‘crush’, the name of ‘Run Machine’ has also been associated with these actresses before marriage to Anushka Sharma; Watch Video

Former Australian Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie is a big fan of Virat Kohli. She has even told Virat Kohli her ‘crush’. The special thing is that he opened this secret in front of Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma. However, Virat Kohli, born on 5 November 1988 in Delhi, has been associated with many beauties even before taking seven rounds with Anushka.

In November 2018, the Indian team went on a tour of Australia. His tour lasted till 18 January 2019. During this, on January 1, 2019, the then and current Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, invited himself and the players of India’s cricket team for dinner at his Sydney residence before the fourth Test match of the series. It was during this time that Brigitte McKenzie spoke of her heart.

McKenzie then introduced Virat Kohli and said, ‘I am very happy to introduce him now… This man is my ‘cricket crush’. Mr. Virat Kohli is known worldwide as the best batsman in the world. The passion he shows on the pitch and on the field is very exciting.

McKenzie kept praising Kohli, but later she said that even though you are my cricket crush, I hope you lose this week. After this Kohli had said that this way of introducing was very sweet. Let us tell you that the fourth Test match of that series was a draw. India won that series of 4 Test matches by 2-1.

Talking about Virat Kohli’s affairs, his name was associated with many domestic and foreign actresses before tying the knot with Anushka Sharma. Kohli’s name has been associated with Brazilian model and actress Izabelle Leite. According to the news, this relationship lasted for about two years. The couple was often spotted with each other. Interestingly, Virat also wrote Te Amo in Spanish, which means I love you.

In the year 2012, there were reports of an affair between Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia. The two met while shooting for Celkon Advertisement. Just like Anushka and Virat shot an advertisement for Head and Shoulders. According to the news, both of them dated each other for a year. It is said that Izabel Leite was the reason behind Virat and Tamannaah’s break-up.

Before Tamannaah Bhatia, there were reports of Virat Kohli dating South Indian actress Sanjana Galrani. There were even reports that Virat Kohli liked to play tennis with Kannada actress Sanjana and go on long drives with her. It was also said in the news that Virat and Sanjana were seen together on several occasions. Later, Sanjana put an end to the relationship saying that they were just friends and nothing else.

Virat Kohli’s name has also been associated with former Miss India Sarah Jane Dias. Virat had invited Sara to the Wankhede Stadium for the 2011 World Cup final. However, Sara could not reach the match then due to the promotion of her film ‘Game’. But later he decided to meet Virat Kohli. According to the news, by the time Virat left for the West Indies with the team in July 2011, the relationship between them had ended.