Australian Survivor’s Abbey Holmes dunked in ice water at the Big Freeze charity fundraiser

Abbey Holmes was dunked in a vat of ice water on Monday, but it surely was all for a great trigger.

The 30-year-old former Australian Survivor went slipping down a slide right into a freezing pool for the Massive Freeze 7 charity occasion at the Melbourne Cricket Floor.

She rode down carrying a black curly wig and moustache, however quickly misplaced them in the water.

In she goes: Abbey Holmes (pictured) was dunked in a vat of ice water on Monday, but it surely was all for a great trigger

Touchdown in the ice bathtub, Abbey laughed and coated her face, squealing in shock and delight.

It is no marvel she was left shivering – 600 baggage of ice are loaded into the watered which reaches temperatures of -3 levels Celsius.

The occasion raises funds for MND (Motor neurone illness) therapy and analysis and this yr noticed AFL chief Gillon McLachlan participate, too.

Slipping: The 30-year-old former Australian Survivor went slipping down a slide right into a freezing pool for the Massive Freeze 7 charity occasion at the Melbourne Cricket Floor

All gone: She rode down carrying a black curly wig and moustache, however quickly misplaced them in the water

Cool! It is no marvel she was left shivering – 600 baggage of ice are loaded into the water READ Also Sofia Vergara stuns as she models denim and floral dress from her latest Sofia Jeans collection

It comes after the AFL Girls’s participant revealed she’s engaged to Hawthorn star, Keegan Brooksby.

Abbey introduced the heartwarming information late final yr, sharing some beautiful images of the second Keegan obtained down on one knee to suggest to her whereas they holidayed in Uluru, NT.

Abbey, who can also be a sports activities commentator for Channel Seven, confirmed off her beautiful new diamond ring and stated she ‘cannot wait to marry her greatest pal.’

So chilly! The pool reaches temperatures of -3 levels Celsius

Good trigger: The occasion raises funds for MND (Motor neurone illness) therapy and analysis and this yr noticed AFL chief Gillon McLachlan participate, too

Chilly! Abbey laughed and coated her face, squealing in shock and delight

‘…. after which on our personal personal sand dune, in the guts of Australia, I SAID YES,’ Abbey wrote.

She added: ‘I am unable to wait to marry you, my greatest pal. The organised to my chaos. My rock. I like you.’

Keegan, 30, additionally shared pictures from the proposal and wrote: ‘Excellent second. Excellent individual. Excellent location.’

In November 2019, Abbey revealed she met Keegan on the relationship app Bumble.