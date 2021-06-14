Australian Survivor’s Abbey Holmes dunked in ice water at the Big Freeze charity fundraiser

Australian Survivor’s Abbey Holmes dunked in ice water at the Big Freeze charity fundraiser

Australian Survivor’s Abbey Holmes squeals as she’s dunked into the frigid -3 levels Celsius ice water at the Massive Freeze 7 charity fundraiser

Abbey Holmes was dunked in a vat of ice water on Monday, but it surely was all for a great trigger. 

The 30-year-old former Australian Survivor went slipping down a slide right into a freezing pool for the Massive Freeze 7 charity occasion at the Melbourne Cricket Floor. 

She rode down carrying a black curly wig and moustache, however quickly misplaced them in the water.  

In she goes: Abbey Holmes (pictured) was dunked in a vat of ice water on Monday, but it was all for a good cause

Touchdown in the ice bathtub, Abbey laughed and coated her face, squealing in shock and delight. 

It is no marvel she was left shivering – 600 baggage of ice are loaded into the watered which reaches temperatures of -3 levels Celsius. 

The occasion raises funds for MND (Motor neurone illness) therapy and analysis and this yr noticed AFL chief Gillon McLachlan participate, too.  

Slipping: The 30-year-old former Australian Survivor went slipping down a slide into a freezing pool for the Big Freeze 7 charity event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

All gone: She rode down wearing a black curly wig and moustache, but soon lost them in the water

Cool! It's no wonder she was left shivering - 600 bags of ice are loaded into the water

It comes after the AFL Girls’s participant revealed she’s engaged to Hawthorn star, Keegan Brooksby. 

Abbey introduced the heartwarming information late final yr, sharing some beautiful images of the second Keegan obtained down on one knee to suggest to her whereas they holidayed in Uluru, NT. 

Abbey, who can also be a sports activities commentator for Channel Seven, confirmed off her beautiful new diamond ring and stated she ‘cannot wait to marry her greatest pal.’ 

So cold! The pool reaches temperatures of -3 degrees Celsius

Good cause: The event raises funds for MND (Motor neurone disease) treatment and research and this year saw AFL chief Gillon McLachlan take part, too

Cold! Abbey laughed and covered her face, squealing in shock and delight

‘…. after which on our personal personal sand dune, in the guts of Australia, I SAID YES,’ Abbey wrote. 

She added: ‘I am unable to wait to marry you, my greatest pal. The organised to my chaos. My rock. I like you.’

Keegan, 30, additionally shared pictures from the proposal and wrote: ‘Excellent second. Excellent individual. Excellent location.’

In November 2019, Abbey revealed she met Keegan on the relationship app Bumble. 

Love: It comes after the AFL Women's player revealed she's engaged to Hawthorn star, Keegan Brooksby (left)

