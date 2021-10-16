australian-t20-league-is-under-chaos-after-tasmania-imposed-3-days-lockdown-due-to-covid-outbreak-hobart-hurricanes-matches-in-problem – WBBL: Women’s Big Bash League on Corona The shadow of this big decision was taken due to the lockdown in the state

The Hobart Hurricanes may have to play their weekend matches in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in an empty stadium. Actually a person had run away from the hotel during the quarantine. Due to which a three-day lockdown has been imposed in the state of Tasmania.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Richa Ghosh is playing for Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL. Cricket Australia has also welcomed the decision of the Government of Tasmania for a three-day lockdown.

CA said on WBBL’s official Twitter handle, “The health and safety of the players, staff, match officials and partners as well as the entire community remains our top priority. We are working with the Tasmanian government on options for this weekend’s matches at Blundstone Arena.

Australia’s cricket website sportingnews.com.au wrote that, ‘A problem has arisen for WBBL. After a person is found corona infected, problems can arise in the early weekend matches. A three-day lockdown has been imposed in the state due to the arrival of Kovid cases.

Tasmania premier Peter Gutwein announced the lockdown on Friday. This lockdown will be applicable from 6 pm today till 6 pm on Monday i.e. for 72 hours.

He said, ‘Many national and international issues have to be addressed. In such a situation, if the team wants, the players will remain in the bubble and the match can be played without spectators.

It is worth noting that 4 matches will be played on the weekend. There will be two matches each on Saturday and Sunday. The first nine matches of the tournament are to be played in the capital of Tasmania. This will be followed by league matches in Perth, Adelaide and Mackay.