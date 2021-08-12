Australians seek ways to speed vaccinations as government rollout sputters.

Across Australia, hope is struggling to gain momentum as an outbreak of the hyper-contagious Delta variant has thrown nearly half of the population into lockdown.

Many say they feel betrayed by the government’s rollout of the sputtering vaccine. Only 23 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, placing Australia 35th out of 38 developed countries.

“We had this amazing window that no one else in the world had, with almost a year of minimal transmission of Covid, and we were told all the time that ‘this is not a race’,” said Maddie Palmer, 39, a radio and event producer. In Sydney. “It was a race – and they screwed it up.”

Some have taken matters into their own hands. Quinn It was realized on Monday that a busy pharmacy he owns in western Sydney would soon run out of doses. He rushed to pick up pictures from one of his other stores, while his wife pleaded with local authorities for additional supplies.