Australia’s largest airline temporarily lays off 2,500 employees.

Australia’s largest airline Qantas has said it will temporarily lay off 2,500 workers as travel plunges in response to the coronavirus balloon outbreak in Sydney.

A city of five million people, Sydney has been under strict lockdown orders for weeks as cases of the more virulent Delta strain of the coronavirus have increased. Authorities reported 199 new cases on Tuesday. Some infectious disease experts predicted the outbreak would last for months.

Alan Joyce, chief executive of the Qantas Group, said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision to lay off workers was indicative of looming challenges for businesses in the state of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney.

The company said the laid-off workers would be paid until mid-August and the job cuts should not be permanent.