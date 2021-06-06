Entertainment News

Australia’s Next Top Model star Didier Cohen announces his girlfriend Chanel Wolf is PREGNANT

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin

Australia’s Next Top Model star Didier Cohen announces his girlfriend Chanel Wolf is PREGNANT

Australia’s Next Top Model star Didier Cohen announces his girlfriend Chanel Wolf is PREGNANT with their first youngster

By Nicole Douglas For Every day Mail Australia

Printed: | Up to date:

Australia’s Next Top Model star Didier Cohen has introduced he is anticipating a toddler with girlfriend Chanel Wolf. 

On Sunday, the hunky mannequin shared an image of a child scan and a photograph cradling his accomplice’s abdomen.

He captioned the shot with: ‘Mother & Dad’, alongside the hashtag ‘Child Lady December 2021’.

Extra to observe. 

Baby joy! Australia's Next Top Model star Didier Cohen has announced he's expecting a child with girlfriend Chanel Wolf

Child pleasure! Australia’s Next Top Model star Didier Cohen has introduced he is anticipating a toddler with girlfriend Chanel Wolf

Commercial

#Australias #Top #Model #star #Didier #Cohen #announces #girlfriend #Chanel #Wolf #PREGNANT

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment