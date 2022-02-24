Australia’s Nick Kyrgios writes about ‘suicidal thoughts,’ depression



Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios says he has “suicidal thoughts” and has dealt with past depression and drug and alcohol abuse, the latest in a series of high-profile athletes to speak openly and openly about their mental health.

The 26-year-old Australian, who finished 13th in singles and recently won the Australian Open men’s doubles title, wrote in a message posted on her verified Instagram account on Thursday that she was now “proud to say” I turned around and had a completely different perspective on everything. “

Kyrgios included a photo of himself sitting on a tennis court that he said was taken at the Australian Open three years ago.

He described the period as “one of my darkest times” and noted that the photo showed his right hand, which he described as evidence of “self-harm.”

“I was thinking of suicide and literally struggling to get out of bed, playing in front of millions. I was lonely, depressed, negative, addicted to alcohol, drug abuse, family and friends,” Kyrgios wrote. “I felt like I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. It was the result of not being open and refusing to lean towards my loved ones and pushing myself a little bit just to be positive.”

Kyrgios, currently ranked 137th, is one of the most entertaining, mysterious and polarizing athletes in his sport, as well as extremely talented and obsolete on the court and one who has never been ashamed to express his views.

It was the most self-explanatory discussion of his mentality, struggles and new perspectives.

And he offers to try to help others.

“I know that everyday life can sometimes seem extremely tedious, impossible. I understand that if you open it it can make you weak or scared. I’m telling you right now, okay, you’re not alone. I can go through those times. When I felt like that vibration of positive energy would never become a reality, “Kyrgios wrote. “Please, don’t feel alone. If you think you can’t talk to anyone, I’m here. Get in touch.”

He concludes with: “This life is beautiful.”

In Melbourne Park in January, Kyrgios and longtime friend Thanasi Kokinakis became the first Australian pair to win the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open since 1997.

It was Kyrgyz and Kokinakis’ fourth appearance as a pair in the main draw of a major tournament.

In the singles match at the Australian Open, Kyrgios lost to runner-up Daniel Medvedev in the second round.

Kyrgios is known for both trying to surprise opponents with booming serve and underarm serve. He has the potential to try shots in the foot just like a 100 mile forehand smack. He likes to play with a crowd and interact with them, even chatting with spectators between points asking where his ball should hit. There are also allegations against him for not always doing his best.

When he is at the top of his game, Kyrgios can beat anyone. He is one of only two players, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Leyton Hewitt, who have won each of his opening matches against Novak Djokovic.

His debut at Wimbledon in 2014 – as a teenager, who finished 144th – included a win against Nadal on his way to the quarter-finals. Kyrgios also reached the quarterfinals at the 2015 Australian Open, but has not reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament since.

Kyrgios is in trouble for his words and deeds.

In 2019, he was put on a six-month trial by the ATP Tour after being fined $ 113,000 for eight violations at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio, after leaving the court to insult a chair umpire and break a pair of racquets.

Earlier that season, he was knocked out of a match at the Italian Open after throwing a chair. In 2016, he was fired by the ATP for not trying to win during the Shanghai Masters and for insulting fans.