Australia’s submarine deal adds to Asia arms buildup

Drew Thompson, a former Pentagon official responsible for ties with China, said placing hard-to-track submarines close to sea near China, Japan and the Korean peninsula could be a powerful deterrent against China’s military.

“The wars in the Middle East are over,” said Mr. Thompson, who is now a visiting senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore. “We are in an interwar period, and the next will be a high-end, high-intensity conflict with a close fellow competitor, possibly involving China, and most likely in Northeast Asia.”

After condemning the submarine deal last week, the Chinese government has said something else. But China’s leaders and military planners are sure to consider military and diplomatic countermeasures, including new ways to punish Australian exports, which have already been hit by sanctions and punitive tariffs as relations have strained over the past few years. It’s sore.

Beijing may accelerate efforts to develop technology to find and destroy nuclear-powered submarines before Australia acquires them. Most experts said it was more likely a technical race than a generalized arms race. China’s production of new naval ships and fighter jets is already fast. Its anti-submarine technology is less advanced.

In the near term, Chinese officials may step up efforts to marshal the submarine plan and regional opposition to the new security group called AUKUS for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Elbridge Colby, a former deputy assistant defense secretary in the Trump administration, said, “If you’re China, it also makes you think, ‘Okay, I get over this. He said: “If Australia takes this big step, Japan can take half a step, and Taiwan can take a half step, and then India, and then maybe Vietnam.”