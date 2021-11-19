Austria Announces Covid Vaccine Mandate, Crossing a Threshold for Europe

ROME – Austria became the first Western democracy on Friday to announce that covid vaccination would be made mandatory for its entire adult population as it prepares for a nationwide lockdown from Monday.

The extraordinary measures taken by Austria, which a few days ago isolated itself from the rest of Europe by launching a lockdown for people who had not been vaccinated, were making another alarming statement about the severity of the fourth wave of the virus in Europe. , Is now the epicenter of the epidemic.

But it has also been seen that increasingly desperate governments are losing their temper with vaccine skeptics and shifting from voluntary measures to mandatory measures to promote vaccination and pushing back a virus that shows no signs of abating, confusing global markets for a possible economic recovery. Still will. Undo

Some European countries, including Germany, which once seemed a model of how to manage the virus, are now facing their worst levels of infection in almost two years since the outbreak began.