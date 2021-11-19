Austria Announces Covid Vaccine Mandate, Crossing a Threshold for Europe
ROME – Austria became the first Western democracy on Friday to announce that covid vaccination would be made mandatory for its entire adult population as it prepares for a nationwide lockdown from Monday.
The extraordinary measures taken by Austria, which a few days ago isolated itself from the rest of Europe by launching a lockdown for people who had not been vaccinated, were making another alarming statement about the severity of the fourth wave of the virus in Europe. , Is now the epicenter of the epidemic.
But it has also been seen that increasingly desperate governments are losing their temper with vaccine skeptics and shifting from voluntary measures to mandatory measures to promote vaccination and pushing back a virus that shows no signs of abating, confusing global markets for a possible economic recovery. Still will. Undo
Some European countries, including Germany, which once seemed a model of how to manage the virus, are now facing their worst levels of infection in almost two years since the outbreak began.
Health officials say stubborn resistance to deep-seated vaccinations in the population, cold weather is bringing people home, and there are loose restrictions instead of new types.
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schellenberg said on Friday that “for a long time – perhaps for a long time – I and others have assumed that Austrians can be persuaded to voluntarily vaccinate.” “That’s why we’ve reached a very difficult decision to implement the National Vaccine Order.”
Due to its latest move, Austria is significantly ahead of other European countries that have reached the once seemingly unimaginable threshold, but have not crossed it. The announcement sparked an immediate wave of violent protests by leaders of the anti-vaccine movement and the far-right Freedom Party this weekend, comparing the government’s latest orders to dictatorships.
Many European countries have ordered all but the name – a strict health pass as proof of vaccination, a negative test to recover from an infection or to participate in most social activities, travel or work. Many children need to be vaccinated against measles and other diseases to get to school.
The idea of vaccinating against covid among adults was a line that seemed unwilling to cross Europe, however, leaders often respect civil liberties with dictatorial-style countries.
But just as lockdown has become a fact of life, vaccine orders are becoming more and more commendable. German lawmakers voted Thursday in parliament to force unvaccinated people to go to work or use public transit to get daily test results. According to the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, the vaccination rate among adults in the country is about 79 percent. This rate is one of the lowest in Western Europe.
On Friday, Germany’s acting health minister, Jens Spann, was asked if a general lockdown was possible for the country. “We are in a position where nothing should be denied,” he said.
Fear of a lockdown in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, sparked an uproar in European markets during the Christmas shopping season, with economic recovery and an appetite for sales.
Austria’s new vaccine order will take effect in February, in the hope that as many people as possible will be encouraged to sign up for their initial vaccinations, but also booster shots, said Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Maxtain.
This gave leaders time to formalize the legal guidelines for the order, he said, adding that there would be exceptions for those who were not able to be vaccinated.
The health ministry said Friday’s announcement was the first step in drafting legislation that would establish the order, a process that would involve civil society and be carefully reviewed. Details of how the law will be enforced and enforced will not be available until the process is complete, it said.
The health minister said he believed the law could be framed within the limits of the constitution, citing an earlier national order for smallpox passed in 1948.
The solution seems to be designed to save another troubled Christmas and ski season.
The Austrian chancellor said the first lockdown since the spring would be assessed after 10 days and would not be extended beyond December 13, so that people could celebrate Christmas and there would be no loss of holiday sales in the store. . But the country’s finance minister was already drafting a compensation package for some businesses.
According to figures released on Friday, 15,809 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Austria in the last 24 hours, putting stress on the country’s health system, which has reached the limit.
Roberto Burioni, chief Italian virologist at the University of San Rafael in Milan, said the explanation for the Austrian outbreak was “very simple: low vaccination rates and low remedies and this is the period of the year when respiratory viruses spread.” He described the refusal of so many Austrians to be vaccinated as “really disappointing”.
There are no immediate indications of a new type of transition.
High-circulation delta species have already become dominant in most parts of Europe over the summer, epidemiologists said. Delta versions with new mutations appeared a few months ago, he said, but no one has grown in such a way as to contribute to the current growth.
Since most Europe lags behind the United States in vaccinating their populations, immunosuppression is not considered to be a major factor.
Instead the virus had found a place to spread among non-vaccinated people, epidemiologists say, offering the virus – which seemed to kill back momentarily – to spread from one base to the entire continent.
Due to the dramatic drop in vaccination rates in Eastern Europe, such as Romania and Bulgaria, hospitalization rates have risen sharply since the first outbreak of the virus.
Italy, which borders Austria, has seen an increase in the incidence of contagion north of the border in its northern region. Those northern Italian states have in recent days called on the national government to tighten restrictions on non-vaccinated people with stronger health passes.
The current Italian Health Pass, also known as the Green Pass, was the most difficult measure in Europe until recently and was a prerequisite for work. This requires either vaccination, a recent recovery from a swab or covid every other day.
In recent weeks, regional presidents have proposed imposing further restrictions only on those who have not been vaccinated. Italian government officials say the proposals are not being seriously considered at the moment.
The government argues that the country’s initial bold actions, after much debate, have helped create higher vaccination rates that allow it to avoid Austrian measures.
But Alberto Sirio, president of the northern region of Piedmont, said the focus should be on punishing those who have not been vaccinated, in order to protect citizens who have been vaccinated, listened to science and performed their public duty.
He said lockdowns have proven to be effective tools, but told Italian television on Friday that the question was, “Who do we want to stop?” He said the answer is clearly not vaccination.
In Greece, where the infection is on the rise, Prime Minister Kiriacos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced additional restrictions on the country’s unvaccinated population. Until next Monday, access to more indoor spaces for vaccinations will be limited, he said in a televised address.
France requires people to show a vaccination certificate to enter public places, such as cinemas or museums, and expanded the rules in August to include restaurants and long-haul trains. The Czech Republic, which has the highest caseload since the onset of the epidemic, will be banned from its restaurants, bars and hair salons on Monday for people who do not have a vaccination pass or have no evidence of previous covid infection.
On Friday, the governor of Saxony, the state most affected by Germany’s latest outbreak of the virus, announced restrictions starting Monday, including bans on certain events and large gatherings, regardless of the vaccination status of those in attendance.
At the level of politics about covid vaccines, which has been strongly opposed by some far-right and pro-democracy groups, and caution about vaccine novelty has fueled anti-vaccine skepticism.
The Chancellor of Austria, Shri. Shellenberg called on parties supporting such suspicions, particularly the telephone Freedom Party, which called for a demonstration on Saturday to protest the new measure.
He said, “We have a number of political forces in this country who are fighting against it vigorously and on a large scale. “It simply came to our notice then. This is an attack on our healthcare system. Because of these anti-waxers and false news, most of us have not been vaccinated. This results in intensive care units and enormous human suffering. Nobody wants that. ”
“There has been a political consensus for a long time that we don’t want vaccines, but we have to be realistic,” he said.
Jason Horowitz Reports from Rome, and Melissa Eddie From Berlin. Christopher F. Shuetze Contributed to the report in Berlin, Alien Peltier Brussels and Carl Zimmer from Connecticut.
#Austria #Announces #Covid #Vaccine #Mandate #Crossing #Threshold #Europe
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.