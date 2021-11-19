Austria Announces Nationwide Lockdown and Plans Vaccine Mandate

Austria will go into a nationwide lockdown on Monday and enforce a coronavirus vaccination order next February, Chancellor Alexander Schelenberg said on Friday. This is the first such lockdown in a European nation since the spring and the first national vaccine order on the continent.

“No one wants a lockdown – lockdown is a last resort, a crude tool,” said Health Minister Wolfgang Maxine. “Lockdown is always imposed, but it’s the most reliable tool to break the fourth wave.”

Under the lockdown, most aspects of public life in Austria will be suspended for at least 10 days, affecting both non-vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

The measures, reminiscent of measures implemented by European nations before the vaccine became available, comply with other recent restrictions – including lockdowns for unvaccinated people and planned lockdowns in two states – which did little to reduce the risk of infection.