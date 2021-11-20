Austria Braces for Violence at Mass Protests Over Covid Measures

Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Vienna on Saturday, announcing their independence in the Austrian capital, a day after the country’s leaders announced a nationwide lockdown next week and an order for vaccines to protect against the coronavirus.

Police in Vienna say 10 of the 11 demonstrations reported on Saturday included protests against the measures, aimed at stopping the massive growth of the coronavirus in a country of about nine million people, more than a third of whom have not been vaccinated.

Health officials reported 15,809 new cases within 24 hours on Saturday, the latest record to stress Austria’s healthcare system. Daily deaths in late September have risen above the single digit average. More than 40, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data Project.