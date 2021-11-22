Austria Imposes Lockdown and Mandatory Vaccination Amid Covid Surge



Belgium has 75 percent more vaccinations, but an increase in cases has led the government to impose stricter restrictions, including more work from home and widespread mandatory masking. An estimated 35,000 people protested near the European Union headquarters in Brussels on Sunday. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Crow has called the violence “unacceptable.” Like Mr Rutte, he said the Belgian people were free to protest, but “the manner in which some protesters behaved has nothing to do with freedom.” He added: “It doesn’t matter if the vaccination is a good thing or not, it’s a criminal offense.”

In Greece, the government said Monday that unvaccinated people will be barred from indoor spaces, including restaurants, cinemas, museums and gyms. Vaccination certificates will only be valid for seven months for people over the age of 60 who need to take booster shots to maintain their validity.

In Slovakia, Prime Minister Edward Hager announced a “lockdown for those not vaccinated” since Monday. Slovakia and the Czech Republic have banned unvaccinated people from restaurants, pubs, shopping malls, public events and stores, except for those selling essential goods.

Who. The head of Europe, Hans Kluge, blamed the region’s problems on inadequate vaccinations despite the availability of vaccines earlier this month, and said another half a million deaths were expected on the continent by February.

“We need to change our strategy to prevent this from happening in the first place,” he said.