Austria to Target the Unvaccinated in New Lockdown
Austria will lock unvaccinated adults and minors over the age of 11 into their homes as part of a targeted lockdown, lawmakers announced Sunday.
The move is believed to be one of the first national lockdowns directed at non-vaccinated people to curb the worst outbreak of the disease in the country since the (epidemic) spread across the country (or across the continent).
“We are not taking this step lightly,” Chancellor Alexander Schellenberg told a news conference on Sunday.
As of Monday, those who cannot prove that they are either fully vaccinated or are immune to a past infection can simply go to the doctor or leave their home for the necessary reasons to purchase groceries.
The country’s interior minister, Carl Nehammer, announced detailed police measures, such as checking vaccination records, and said people would be fined if caught violating the rules.
According to the Center for Systemic Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, Austria currently has an average of 10,395 cases a day. Less than 65 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in the European Union.
The new lockdown, which comes a week after most businesses were required to check consumers for vaccination or immunization evidence, is aimed at keeping approximately two million unvaccinated Austrians on the streets as the case progresses.
On Sunday, a crowd gathered outside the Vienna Chancellery, where Mr Shellenberg, his interior minister and health minister, were announcing new restrictions.
The country’s parliament is coming together to approve the rules on Sunday afternoon, but the vote is a formality because the ruling parties have backed it and there are votes to pass it.
Several lawmakers had called for a general lockdown to reduce the number, but the country’s health minister pointed out on Sunday that while overall infection was on the rise, infections among vaccinated people were actually declining.
