Austria to Target the Unvaccinated in New Lockdown

Austria will lock unvaccinated adults and minors over the age of 11 into their homes as part of a targeted lockdown, lawmakers announced Sunday.

The move is believed to be one of the first national lockdowns directed at non-vaccinated people to curb the worst outbreak of the disease in the country since the (epidemic) spread across the country (or across the continent).

“We are not taking this step lightly,” Chancellor Alexander Schellenberg told a news conference on Sunday.

As of Monday, those who cannot prove that they are either fully vaccinated or are immune to a past infection can simply go to the doctor or leave their home for the necessary reasons to purchase groceries.