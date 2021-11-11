Austria Weighs a Lockdown for Unvaccinated People

New lockdown restrictions are likely to be imposed on Austria’s unvaccinated population as new coronavirus cases in the country continue to grow rapidly, Chancellor Alexander Schelenberg said on Thursday.

Although such restrictions are “extremely drastic measures”, they appear to be necessary and “perhaps unavoidable,” the vice-chancellor told a news conference on Thursday.

The Austrian National Health Agency reported an average of 760 coronavirus cases per day per 100,000 people last week, a rate that has doubled since late October.