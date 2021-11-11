Austria Weighs a Lockdown for Unvaccinated People
New lockdown restrictions are likely to be imposed on Austria’s unvaccinated population as new coronavirus cases in the country continue to grow rapidly, Chancellor Alexander Schelenberg said on Thursday.
Although such restrictions are “extremely drastic measures”, they appear to be necessary and “perhaps unavoidable,” the vice-chancellor told a news conference on Thursday.
The Austrian National Health Agency reported an average of 760 coronavirus cases per day per 100,000 people last week, a rate that has doubled since late October.
About 64 percent of the country’s population has so far been fully vaccinated against coronavirus – a larger share than the United States or Austria’s eastern neighbors, but smaller than most Western European nations, according to government data compiled by our organization World in Data Project.
The Austrian government said last week it would ban people who have not been fully vaccinated from going to places like restaurants and hair salons; The measure took effect on Monday. The lockdown will be more restrictive, as Mr Schullenberg warns.
“The situation in Austria and other European countries is critical,” Mr Shellenberg said in a statement, adding that hospital intensive care units were filling up faster than expected.
The Chancellor has been talking for some time about the distorted picture in Austria. “We’re going to be infected with a non-vaccinated epidemic,” he told the Associated Press last month.
At a news conference following a meeting with the state governor last Friday, Mr Shellenberg called on Austrians to take their shots.
“With vaccinations, we protect not only ourselves but also our friends, family and colleagues,” he added. “It is our responsibility to protect the people of our country.”
#Austria #Weighs #Lockdown #Unvaccinated #People
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.