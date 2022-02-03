Austrian-born Bernhard Raimann on brink of improbable NFL career



Bernhard Riemann first saw one of the “egg-shaped balls” being thrown in Austria at the age of 13, but he quickly fell into American-style football.

Once a massive receiver for the Vienna Vikings club team in Austria, Ryman trekked to America and became a tough result for Central Michigan and eventually a huge left tackle. Now, he’s on the verge of an NFL career.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The 24-year-old former forex student is in the Senior Bowl and is projected as one of the top offensive tackles in the upcoming NFL draft.

It’s a long journey – literally – and one where he had to pack up for a change of pounds. But Ryman seems to be right where he is now: a 6-foot-6, 304-pound tackle with a promising football future.

“Like most kids in Europe, I started playing football,” he said. “But I got sick of football. I got tired of it. It wasn’t physical enough for me, so I was looking for something new.”

Then 13-year-old Raiman saw some friends throwing balls around; The first time he said he even watched a football.

He quickly became interested in sports and on his 14th birthday joined the Austrian club, playing receiver and cornerback for the Vikings. But he didn’t want to stop there, so he moved to Michigan about 4,500 miles away a year later as a foreign exchange student.

“I was, hey, I want to play under the Friday night light,” Ryman said. “I thought it was going to be great, which it was.”

Experience convinced him that he wanted to continue playing in college. Once in Central Michigan, Ryman began to see the NFL as a potential destination.

Living with former Central Michigan player Rowley Ferris and his family – including Rowley’s son and current chipwash guard Tiden Ferris – played at Ryman Delton-Kellogg High School.

Ryman was good enough to receive a scholarship, and after serving in the Austrian military, he played two seasons for Chippewas, where he used most of the time to block.

He moved to the left tackle in the spring of 2020 but did only three exercises in his new position before the COVID-19 workout stopped. The team has played just six games that season, giving him nearly a season and a half of experience.

Central Michigan coach Jim McLean said this week, “He clearly had the frame and the legs to succeed in that position.” “And not only that, he had the intelligence to learn it.

“I think all the guys I’ve seen go out, this guy is the opposite, I really think he’s going to be a lot better than 1 year in 4-5-6-7, because he’s still learning the position.”

Raiman weighed just 237 pounds in June 2019 but returned to around 285-290 the following season, said Central Michigan strong coach Joel Welsh. He was finally able to stay stable at about 304.

Welsh says he still has enough athleticism in that form to play a tough end in some power. The strength coach said Ryman adopted a strongly regulated approach to eating to pack in pounds.

“He’s a rare person. I wasn’t around that guy who was such a self-motivated, independent person,” Welsh said. “The word used is pro. He’s just a pro.”

Ryman graduated in May 2021 with a double major in Actuarial Science and Statistics and an average of 3.80 grade points. He then began an Accelerated Masters program in Applied Statistics and Analysis.

But Ryman still doesn’t have those degrees to use. He has been touted as a potential early round draft pick and has attracted a lot of attention from scouts after moving that offensive line.

“I’ll put it this way, there were a lot of people I haven’t seen in a long time,” said McLean, a former Florida and Colorado state coach who flocked to the Chippewas program in droves of NFL scouts. “And I was like, ‘What are you doing in Central Michigan?'”

Of course, people may think the same about Ryman at some point.