Austria’s New Coronavirus Lockdown Applies Only to the Unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated Austrians aged 12 and over woke up on Monday morning but were confined to their homes for all necessary activities, as the toughest coronavirus lockdown in Europe was applied to combat the spread of the infection.

According to new rules announced by the government on Sunday, adults and minors 12 and older who have not been vaccinated or have not recovered from a coronavirus infection cannot go out without purchasing groceries, seeking medical care or traveling to school or work. They are the hardest hit in the new wave of sanctions across Europe, as governments try to keep record numbers close.

“Our job as a federal government is to protect the people of Austria. We are fulfilling that responsibility, “said Chancellor Alexander Schellenberg at a news conference on Sunday.

The move was described as temporary, but the government did not immediately say how long it would last.