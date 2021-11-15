Austria’s New Coronavirus Lockdown Applies Only to the Unvaccinated.
Unvaccinated Austrians aged 12 and over woke up on Monday morning but were confined to their homes for all necessary activities, as the toughest coronavirus lockdown in Europe was applied to combat the spread of the infection.
According to new rules announced by the government on Sunday, adults and minors 12 and older who have not been vaccinated or have not recovered from a coronavirus infection cannot go out without purchasing groceries, seeking medical care or traveling to school or work. They are the hardest hit in the new wave of sanctions across Europe, as governments try to keep record numbers close.
“Our job as a federal government is to protect the people of Austria. We are fulfilling that responsibility, “said Chancellor Alexander Schellenberg at a news conference on Sunday.
The move was described as temporary, but the government did not immediately say how long it would last.
About 65 per cent of Austria’s 8.9 million people have been vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe, according to the Oxford University’s Our World in Data Project. In the last two weeks, the average daily incidence has increased by 134 per cent to about 11,000, the highest since the onset of the epidemic.
Mr. Shellenberg said vaccination rates are a major factor in the rise in infections and that cases among those vaccinated are declining. According to Austrian authorities, since February, 83 percent of non-vaccinated people have had a symptomatic infection.
Speaking Monday, Mr Shellenberg said there were no immediate plans to increase restrictions on vaccinated people. This was contrary to the advice of his health minister, who said the government could consider closing more generalized lockdowns, such as bars or restaurants.
According to the Associated Press, Mr Schellenberg told Austria’s Ö 1 Radio: “My goal is to get people who have not been vaccinated vaccinated and not to stop vaccinating. “In the long run, the way out of this vicious circle – and this is a vicious circle, we’re stumbling from the waves to the lockdown, and it can’t continue indefinitely – is just vaccination.”
Europe, which closed the lockdown this summer but saw vaccination rates fall, has “returned to the center of the global epidemic,” said Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization, last week. In the past week, 59 percent of the world’s newly reported coronavirus cases and half of the world’s covid-related deaths have occurred in this continent, the organization said.
Over the weekend, the three parties preparing to form the next government in Germany agreed to impose stricter rules against unvaccinated people, including a mandatory coronavirus test before traveling by bus or train as infection rates reach new records. Spain’s Basque region is expected to announce new restrictions on gatherings in municipalities with the highest infection rates on Tuesday.
But Austria’s move is the toughest in Europe or elsewhere in the world, experts say. In Britain, where cases have risen sharply since May, Conservative lawyer Oliver Dowden told Sky News on Monday that the government would not follow Austria’s lead, saying “we have no plans to take such a different approach”. .
Robert West, a professor of health psychology at University College London, said Austria’s rules could encourage more people to be vaccinated, but there was a risk of a loss of confidence in the government.
“It’s like jumping into a nuclear option without considering other options,” he said, adding that it would have been better to address the causes of vaccine suspicion in some parts of the Austrian population.
“I think it’s a disaster on all fronts,” he said.
Isabella Kwai And Raphael Minder Contributed to the report.
