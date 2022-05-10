Authorities preparing to extradite escaped inmate Casey White back to Alabama after dramatic manhunt ends



After being arrested in Indiana on Monday, Alabama authorities are preparing to begin the process of returning Casey White, a murder suspect and convicted felon, to Lauderdale County.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told Gadget Clock Digital that they hoped to bring him back to Alabama in the next few days. “There’s a refund process here, he obviously has the option to give it up,” Singleton said. “If he does not vote, we will have to start the process through the governor’s office and it may take days to weeks.”

Casey White and Vicky White, Alabama Correctional Officers who released the convict from Lauderdale County Jail last month, were captured by a U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in Evansville, Indiana, after a speeding chase that ended in the wreckage of a car. The pair had been on the run for 11 days.

According to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding, whose deputies assisted the marshals in the chase, Vicky White died Monday evening after being shot in the head after a chase and an accident. He was 56 years old.

Vicky Lauderdale was assistant director of correction at the County Detention Center and took part in the alleged escape from the unscrupulous jailhouse the day she was about to retire. He served as a correctional officer for about 17 years and was a former employee of the year in prison.

Sheriff Singleton said his death was a shock to Lauderdale County staff.

“We’re a small department, about 107 employees … he knew everyone,” Singleton said. “She was like a mother. So, in spite of everything, and there was no excuse for what she did, but nonetheless, she was family. Our staff would take it seriously.”

Singleton said his department staff felt a variety of emotions, from worries about Vicky’s recovery to anger over his alleged actions. Despite the emotional nature of the situation, he praised them for their tireless and hard work.

