Authorities Warn Not To Approach Lab Monkey Escaped From Truck Crash



DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania county had been warned Saturday to not method a monkey that was lacking after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 of the animals to a lab.

State police urged folks to not search for or seize the cynomolgus macaque monkey following the Friday afternoon crash on a state freeway close to an Interstate 80 exit in Montour County.

“Anybody who sees or locates the monkey is requested to not method, try and catch, or are available contact with the monkey. Please name 911 instantly,” troopers tweeted.

The motive force of a pickup transporting monkeys pulls a crate of monkeys off of state Route 54 on the intersection with Interstate 80 close to Danville, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after the pickup and trailer had been hit by a dump truck. Jimmy Might/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise through AP

Trooper Lauren Lesher mentioned the priority was “because of it not being a domesticated animal and them being in an unknown territory. It’s exhausting to say how they might react to a human approaching them.”

A number of monkeys escaped after the collision between the pickup and a dump truck, however as of Saturday morning just one remained unaccounted for, officers mentioned. The Pennsylvania Recreation Fee and different companies looked for it amid frigid climate.

The U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention mentioned the company was offering "technical help" to state police. The cargo of monkeys was en path to a CDC-approved quarantine facility after arriving Friday morning at New York's Kennedy Airport from Mauritius, the company mentioned.

The truck had been on its strategy to a lab, Trooper Andrea Pelachick advised The Day by day Merchandise newspaper of Sunbury.

The situation of the lab and the kind of analysis for which the monkeys had been destined weren’t clear, however cynomolgus monkeys are sometimes utilized in medical research. A 2015 paper posted on the web site of the Nationwide Heart for Biotechnology Data referred to them as essentially the most broadly used primate in preclinical toxicology research.

Crates holding stay monkeys are scattered throughout the westbound lanes of state Route 54. Jimmy Might/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise through AP

Lesher mentioned state police secured the scene for the Pennsylvania Division of Well being and the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

The situation and whereabouts of the remaining monkeys weren’t clear Saturday.

The situation of the motorists additionally wasn’t clear, nor was it clear whether or not any citations had been issued.

A crash witness, Michelle Fallon, advised the Press Enterprise newspaper of Bloomsburg that she spoke with the pickup driver and a passenger after the crash. The motive force gave the impression to be disoriented, and the passenger thought he may need injured his legs, she mentioned.

Crates littered the highway Friday as troopers looked for monkeys, rifles in hand. Valley Township firefighters used thermal imaging to attempt to find the animals, and a helicopter additionally assisted, the Press Enterprise newspaper of Bloomsburg reported.

The pickup was heading west on I-80 when it received off on the Danville exit after which instantly tried to get again on, driving throughout the opposite lane, the newspaper reported.

Fallon advised the Press Enterprise that she was behind the pickup when it was hit on the passenger facet by the dump truck, tearing off the entrance panel of the trailer and sending greater than a dozen crates tumbling out.

She and one other motorist who stopped to assist had been standing close to the scene when the opposite driver mentioned he thought he noticed a cat run throughout the highway, Fallon mentioned.

Fallon peeked right into a crate and noticed a small monkey wanting again at her, she advised the newspaper.