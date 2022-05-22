Autism Assistance Dog life-changing for Kelowna boy – Okanagan



Stewart has modified the Francoeur household perpetually. For 9 months the Autism Assistance Dog from Lions Basis of Canada Dog Guides has been Aadyn Francoeur’s finest good friend and assist.

“Each time I get careworn he at all times goes proper on me and simply places a smile on my face instantly after that and I don’t really feel careworn anymore after that,” mentioned Aadyn.

The household picked up Stewart in Vancouver on July 17, 2021, and ever since he has been a part of the household whereas supporting Aadyn who has been identified with Autism and Epilepsy.

“Dog Guides has made an enormous distinction in our on a regular basis life with Aadyn so far as serving to him go exterior and go into the group and luxuriate in it,” mentioned Geraldine Francoeur, Aadyn’s mom.

“The issues we take for granted day by day, he struggles with.”

Stewart nevertheless isn’t Aadyn’s first autism help canine. A black lab named York was Aadyn’s shadow for 9 years, however he was identified with most cancers and died a couple of yr and a half in the past.

His loss of life left a gap within the household. In order that they reached out to Lions Basis of Canada Dog Guides in hopes of being paired with a brand new Autism Assistance Dog.

“It was a troublesome yr and a half for many causes,” mentioned John Francoeur, Aadyn’s Father. “He simply shrunk again into his outdated methods once more.”

Learn extra: Discover the Okanagan Valley at Meadowlark Nature Pageant

“We began to lose him. He was quiet once more he went again into his room and he would like the quietness as a substitute of going out to see folks,” mentioned Geraldine.

“So when Stewart got here in, it was eye-opening. He loves going out along with his canine and displaying off the canine.”

Stewart and Aadyn bonded instantly and have been inseparable ever since, making going out into the world and attending school courses a lot simpler.

It prices roughly $35,000 to breed, increase, prepare and place a information canine. To proceed serving to households just like the Fancoeurs, the Lions Basis of Canada Dog Guides wants to lift funds. They’re doing that with a Pet Valu Stroll for Dog Guides occasion that’s occurring in 300 cities throughout Canada together with communities within the Okanagan on Might 29.

For extra details about how one can participate or donate go to www.walkfordogguides.com