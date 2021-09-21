AutoNation names Mike Manley as CEO, replacing Mike Jackson
AutoNation, the automotive retail giant, has appointed former Fiat Chrysler chief executive Mike Manley as its chief executive, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after running the company for the past 22 years.
Mr Manly, 57, will start from November 1 at AutoNation, which operates over 300 dealerships across the country. He will be accused of driving the company’s growth as auto retailing increasingly moves from showrooms to online sales, and electric vehicles are changing how consumers interact with their cars and dealers.
“We have built an acclaimed and respected company from coast to coast,” Mr. Jackson, 72, said in a statement. “I am confident that Mike Manley will lead AutoNation to an even brighter future.”
Mr Manley grew up in England and worked in a dealership before studying engineering. In 2000, he joined Chrysler – then part of DaimlerChrysler – and rose to lead the Jeep brand through a period of rapid growth, becoming the automaker Fiat Chrysler among other important roles.
He was named chief executive of Fiat Chrysler in 2018, and remained in that position until the company merged with French automaker Peugeot to become Stelantis. Mr Manley headed the merged company’s North American operations, but was unlikely to become its chief executive. He recently did not participate in a day-long strategy presentation, which was talked about by more than a dozen top Stelantis executives.
Mr. Jackson turned AutoNation into a constant profit-maker and a powerful influence in the auto industry. He stepped down as chief executive in 2019, but returned to the job less than a year later, when two successors left the company after short stints.
During his tenure, AutoNation became the largest retailer of several automakers, including Ford Motor and Mercedes-Benz, allowing the company to significantly influence the policies and strategies of many large manufacturers.
