AutoNation names Mike Manley as CEO, replacing Mike Jackson

AutoNation, the automotive retail giant, has appointed former Fiat Chrysler chief executive Mike Manley as its chief executive, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after running the company for the past 22 years.

Mr Manly, 57, will start from November 1 at AutoNation, which operates over 300 dealerships across the country. He will be accused of driving the company’s growth as auto retailing increasingly moves from showrooms to online sales, and electric vehicles are changing how consumers interact with their cars and dealers.

“We have built an acclaimed and respected company from coast to coast,” Mr. Jackson, 72, said in a statement. “I am confident that Mike Manley will lead AutoNation to an even brighter future.”

Mr Manley grew up in England and worked in a dealership before studying engineering. In 2000, he joined Chrysler – then part of DaimlerChrysler – and rose to lead the Jeep brand through a period of rapid growth, becoming the automaker Fiat Chrysler among other important roles.