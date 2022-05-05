Autopsy for Mexican woman found hanging upside down on border wall reveals disturbing new details



Arizona authorities have released an autopsy of a Mexican wound found hanging upside down on a border wall last month, showing that he died of suffocation by his climbing shoe while trying to enter the United States illegally.

The Pima County Medical Examiner for the Cochin County Sheriff’s Office said the 31-year-old woman, identified as Griselda Anais Verduzco Armenta, was found hanging from a boundary wall by a rope, strap and seat belt. On his neck, chest and arms.

A report released this week states that Verduzko Armenta suffered head and torso fractures, an injury to the lower part of his right leg and a broken vertebra, the Associated Press reported. According to the outlet, the body also showed signs of trying to revive him.

The woman’s cousin told Spanish-language news program Telemundo Noticias that Armenta, a mother of two daughters aged 1 and 9, was trying to climb a wall near Douglas, Arizona, with the help of “quotes,” a term used for them. Trafficking of migrants across the border.

Armenta falls off her shoes, and the alleged smugglers “try and try” to get her down but eventually leave her there “for her own safety”.

“They left her hanging there – she was still alive,” the woman’s cousin told the outlet.

The Cochin County Sheriff’s Office said a dead woman was found hanging on the border fence of International Road and Kings Highway near Douglas at 11pm on April 11.

It is believed that the woman climbed the wall and tried to maneuver across the U.S. side with a shoe-like shoe, her legs and feet tangled and she was stuck upside down for “a long time.” According to the sheriff’s office.

Mexican authorities called the U.S. Border Patrol to report the woman hanging on the wall.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Mexican consulate was notified of the incident and Mexican authorities were contacted, who provided additional details to the sheriff’s office.

Cochin County Sheriff Mark Daniels said in an April 12 statement, “Such incidents are not political, they are a human reality. Anyone who has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy.” “We need to do better to find solutions to the challenges facing our borders, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinion, this is an event that will lead us to progress and we will continue to work towards a shared goal.” About security. “

