Autopsy for teen girl found dead in San Francisco homeless district reveals disturbing new details



A missing teenager who died on the streets of San Francisco months ago may have been sexually assaulted while dying from a drug overdose, City Corner recently revealed.

Victoria Moran-Hidalgo, a 16-year-old who grew up in and out of a foster care, was found unresponsive on the morning of 18 February in the 600 block of Minna Street.

San Francisco’s Tenderline District, notorious for its deaths, homelessness and widespread drug abuse, was initially investigated as a suspicious overdose but under suspicious circumstances.

A recently released autopsy report has confirmed that she died from multiple drugs in her system, including fentanyl, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

However, the method of death of the teenager was classified as indefinite.

An eyewitness called police on February 18 to report that the teenager had been spotted “during a possible sexual assault.” When the caller approached, the man who was with Moran-Hidalgo fled, according to a police report. Eyewitnesses gave Narkan, an emergency drug that was used to try to quickly reverse an opioid overdose, but the teenager did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner noted how his body was found partially undressed and in public view. He had some minor bruises on his legs and chest, but he is now showing signs of bruising.

An autopsy found two copper-colored metal projectile fragments in his calf, indicating that he had been hit by a previous gunshot. No signs of sperm were seen in the swabs.

In September 2021, a social worker in Moran-Hidalgo was reported missing in Stanislas County. He was reported missing again in January from Corn County, where he fled a group home.

The disturbing discovery of her half-naked body on a street caused public outrage at the time over San Francisco’s massive drug problem. The police union has criticized liberal San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Bowden for classifying it as a policy that ensures the same day release for an army of drug traffickers and undermines law enforcement to hold dealers and gang leaders accountable.