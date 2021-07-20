Ava Tortorici Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend
Ava Tortorici Is American TikTok star, Fashion icon And Social media Model and personality. Ava Tortorici Known for her TikTok video And also for her beautiful exotic features and black hair. Ava Attracted public attention when she won 2019 Miss New Jersey Teen USA Title Was signed Miss Universe..Her social media presence has only begun since she moved to the famous TikTok house. “Not a content house” To Beverly Hills, California..Learn more about Ava’s Age, height, weight, boyfriend, career, net worth, family, and many other facts about her.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Ava Tortorici
|nickname
|Ava
|Known name
|Ava Tortorici
|Birthday
|July, 2000
|age
|20 years (as of 2020)
|place of origin
|do not know
|Birthplace
|Montclair, NJ
|Current place of residence
|Beverly Hills, California
|Country of Citizenship
|Italian American
|Profession
|Tiktok Star, Instagram Star & Model
|Marriage status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriend / Affair
|single
|religion
|do not know
|Zodiac
|Leo
Ava Tortorici – Age, Childhood, Family, Boyfriend:
Little known Ava’s early life. Ava Linked to some NFL player A reality show star, she is single and remains very modest about her life of love. Ava She says she wants a dater to have a good sense of kindness and humor.
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
In just 20 years Ava Tortorici Some people already have far more excitement than they experience throughout their lives.At first 2019 Miss New Jersey Teen USA Queen And now, as a social media influencer Ava Tortorici Just starting her online platform 80,000 Follower Ticktaku And Instagram..
The content house to which she belongs is over 1,000,000 Follower. Ava is best known for her on Instagram Beautiful modeling photos And on TikTok she uploads a lot of dance videos. She is a member of the up-and-coming TikTok collective. “Not a content house” Founded by Madimon RoeIncludes only a handful of other popular influencers. She has already had a lot of success, Ava Known to be very kind, she is determined to stay in touch with her fans, which is one of the many things her followers and fans love about her.
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
Ava’s net worth is unknown. She currently lives in Beverly Hills, California.
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|sushi
|Favorite actor
|Asa Butterfield
|Favorite actress
|Lily James
|Favorite color
|pink
|Favorite hobby
|Ava loves spending time with family, friends and Pomeranian Luna.She enjoys good golf games, especially in top golf
|Favorite destination
|Beach
|Favorite singer
|Megan Thee Stallion
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 4 inches
|Meters – 1.63 m
|Centimeter – 163 cm
|weight
|Pounds – 112 lbs
|Figure measurement
|Size – 33
|Waist size – 24 inches
|Hip size – 35 inches
|Figure measurement – 33-24-35
|Shoe size – unknown
|Social media account
|Instagram & Ticktaku
|cell phone number
|Scheduled to be updated
|email address
|Scheduled to be updated
