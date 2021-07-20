Ava Tortorici Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend

Ava Tortorici Is American TikTok star, Fashion icon And Social media Model and personality. Ava Tortorici Known for her TikTok video And also for her beautiful exotic features and black hair. Ava Attracted public attention when she won 2019 Miss New Jersey Teen USA Title Was signed Miss Universe..Her social media presence has only begun since she moved to the famous TikTok house. “Not a content house” To Beverly Hills, California..Learn more about Ava’s Age, height, weight, boyfriend, career, net worth, family, and many other facts about her.

Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Ava Tortorici nickname Ava Known name Ava Tortorici Birthday July, 2000 age 20 years (as of 2020) place of origin do not know Birthplace Montclair, NJ Current place of residence Beverly Hills, California Country of Citizenship Italian American Profession Tiktok Star, Instagram Star & Model Marriage status Unmarried Boyfriend / Affair single religion do not know Zodiac Leo

Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

Ava Tortorici – Age, Childhood, Family, Boyfriend:

Little known Ava’s early life. Ava Linked to some NFL player A reality show star, she is single and remains very modest about her life of love. Ava She says she wants a dater to have a good sense of kindness and humor.

Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

In just 20 years Ava Tortorici Some people already have far more excitement than they experience throughout their lives.At first 2019 Miss New Jersey Teen USA Queen And now, as a social media influencer Ava Tortorici Just starting her online platform 80,000 Follower Ticktaku And Instagram..

The content house to which she belongs is over 1,000,000 Follower. Ava is best known for her on Instagram Beautiful modeling photos And on TikTok she uploads a lot of dance videos. She is a member of the up-and-coming TikTok collective. “Not a content house” Founded by Madimon RoeIncludes only a handful of other popular influencers. She has already had a lot of success, Ava Known to be very kind, she is determined to stay in touch with her fans, which is one of the many things her followers and fans love about her.

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Ava’s net worth is unknown. She currently lives in Beverly Hills, California.

Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

favorite:-

Favorite food sushi Favorite actor Asa Butterfield Favorite actress Lily James Favorite color pink Favorite hobby Ava loves spending time with family, friends and Pomeranian Luna.She enjoys good golf games, especially in top golf Favorite destination Beach Favorite singer Megan Thee Stallion

Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color brown height Feet – 5 feet 4 inches Meters – 1.63 m Centimeter – 163 cm weight Pounds – 112 lbs Figure measurement Size – 33 Waist size – 24 inches Hip size – 35 inches Figure measurement – ​​33-24-35 Shoe size – unknown

Learn more Deepika Padukone, Sonaxy Shinha & Harsh Beniwaru

Social media account Instagram & Ticktaku cell phone number Scheduled to be updated email address Scheduled to be updated

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician? Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.

Narendra Modi 33%, 13 Voting 13 Voting 33% 13 votes-33% of all votes

Arvind Keziwar 20%, 8 Voting 8 Voting 20% 8 votes-20% of all votes

Rahul Gandhi 18%, 7 Voting 7 Voting 18% 7 votes-18% of all votes

Adityanas Yogi 13%, 5 Voting Five Voting 13% 5 votes-13% of all votes

Mamuta Banerjee 10%, 4 Voting Four Voting Ten% 4 votes-10% of all votes

Amit Shah 8%, 3 Voting 3 Voting 8% 3 votes-8% of all votes Total votes: 40 Voter: 29 — XX You or your IP have already voted.