Ava Tortorici Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend

Ava Tortorici Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend
Ava Tortorici Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend

Ava Tortorici Biography 2020 Wiki, Age, Height, Equity, Boyfriend

Ava Tortorici Is American TikTok star, Fashion icon And Social media Model and personality. Ava Tortorici Known for her TikTok video And also for her beautiful exotic features and black hair. Ava Attracted public attention when she won 2019 Miss New Jersey Teen USA Title Was signed Miss Universe..Her social media presence has only begun since she moved to the famous TikTok house. “Not a content house” To Beverly Hills, California..Learn more about Ava’s Age, height, weight, boyfriend, career, net worth, family, and many other facts about her.

Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Ava Tortorici
nickname Ava
Known name Ava Tortorici
Birthday July, 2000
age 20 years (as of 2020)
place of origin do not know
Birthplace Montclair, NJ
Current place of residence Beverly Hills, California
Country of Citizenship Italian American
Profession Tiktok Star, Instagram Star & Model
Marriage status Unmarried
Boyfriend / Affair single
religion do not know
Zodiac Leo
Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

Ava Tortorici – Age, Childhood, Family, Boyfriend:

Little known Ava’s early life. Ava Linked to some NFL player A reality show star, she is single and remains very modest about her life of love. Ava She says she wants a dater to have a good sense of kindness and humor.

Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

In just 20 years Ava Tortorici Some people already have far more excitement than they experience throughout their lives.At first 2019 Miss New Jersey Teen USA Queen And now, as a social media influencer Ava Tortorici Just starting her online platform 80,000 Follower Ticktaku And Instagram..

The content house to which she belongs is over 1,000,000 Follower. Ava is best known for her on Instagram Beautiful modeling photos And on TikTok she uploads a lot of dance videos. She is a member of the up-and-coming TikTok collective. “Not a content house” Founded by Madimon RoeIncludes only a handful of other popular influencers. She has already had a lot of success, Ava Known to be very kind, she is determined to stay in touch with her fans, which is one of the many things her followers and fans love about her.

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Ava’s net worth is unknown. She currently lives in Beverly Hills, California.

Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

favorite:-

Favorite food sushi
Favorite actor Asa Butterfield
Favorite actress Lily James
Favorite color pink
Favorite hobby Ava loves spending time with family, friends and Pomeranian Luna.She enjoys good golf games, especially in top golf
Favorite destination Beach
Favorite singer Megan Thee Stallion
Source:-Ava Tortorici Instagram Account

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color brown
height Feet – 5 feet 4 inches
Meters – 1.63 m
Centimeter – 163 cm
weight Pounds – 112 lbs
Figure measurement Size – 33
Waist size – 24 inches
Hip size – 35 inches
Figure measurement – ​​33-24-35
Shoe size – unknown

Social media account Instagram & Ticktaku
cell phone number Scheduled to be updated
email address Scheduled to be updated

