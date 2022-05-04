Avalanche erupt for 5 goals in 1st, beat Predators in Game 1



Colorado’s quick, scoring-friendly start led to a bit of a subsequent upsurge with Nashville. But through all these pushes and pushes, the snowfall kept them in check.

What exactly do their coaches want to see.

“It’s not about the ego,” said Jared Bedner. “It’s about winning.”

Nathan McKinnon and Devon Towes scored 22 seconds apart in the first period of five goals, beating Avalanche 7-2 in their first game of the first round of the play-off series against the Predators on Tuesday night.

“We’ve already talked about it – about a quick start,” said Avalanche captain Gabriel Landskog, who returned in mid-March after undergoing knee surgery. “We were just stuck in our game, playing hard and playing fast.”

Then, they control their emotions.

“No party wants to explode, whether at home or on the street,” Landskog said. “If the result is not like you, you try to influence the game in a different way. That’s exactly what happens.”

Five goals tied the team’s play-off record for a given period of time and chased Nashville backup goalkeeper David Ritich out of the game with 4:56 left in the first. Reitich was keeping his feet on 38-game winner Juus Saros, who was sidelined due to a lower body injury.

Andrew Cogliano, Cal Makar and Arturi Lehkonen also scored the first goals. Landscape A kick from a Nashville player in the second period gave them a 6-0 lead with the achievement of a goal.

Just like the night in Colorado.

McKinnon scored his second goal of the game in the third period and raised his play-off points to 1.41 per game average with one assist. It is second only to Wayne Gretzky (1.84) and Mario Lemieux (1.61) with at least 40 games.

Matt Duchenne scored two goals for Nashville.

“We have to be much better and push back a lot better than tonight,” said Duchenne, who picked up Colorado’s first round in 2009.

Darcy Kumper finished with 23 saves.

Game 2 is Thursday, which is also Kumper’s 32nd birthday.

Since moving to Denver, Avalanche has won the first game and recorded 17-6 in the best-seven-seven play-off series. Conversely, the Predators are 0-6 when they start the best-of-seven series with road losses.

Colorado scored in virtually every way imaginable: in the power play (McKinnon), short-handed (Cogliano), the opposing player kicked it in another power play (Landscog defender Mark Borovichi was credited with the push) and of course, even power ( Toews, Makar, Lehkonen and MacKinnon again).

Snow lost to hunters 45-25.

“We were a little nervous, a little tight,” Duchenne said. “You can’t be against that team because that team comes to you fast and you have to think fast and deactivate them when they play at their best.”

Things got chipped after the horn to end the second period. Philip Tomasino joined Lehconen. Nearby, Luke Kunin pushes down Nazem Qadri, who got the shot before being pulled away.

In the third period, the game became more chippy with a misdemeanor penalty from Matthew Olivia.

“It’s not something we’re moving away from,” Landskog said of the physical game. “We responded well tonight.”

Cogliano scored his first goal for Avalanche since taking over from San Jose on March 21. He took advantage of Matthias Eckholm’s turnover with the Predators in the power play and lined it up with a small window.

Cogliano later left the game with an injury to his upper body.

The smooth move of the game was initiated by Makar, who zipped around Tanner Jeanette with a Nifty move near the blue line, skated to the left, and bent a shot from Ritich’s mask.

Lehkonen’s score made it 5-0 at 4:56 in the first and ended Ritchie’s night. He was replaced by Connor Ingram, who appeared in just three NHL games before Tuesday. Ingram made 30 saves.

“I thought Connor looked good,” said Predators coach John Hynes. “He looked calm. He looked calm. He saved something good.”

Record start

Goals from McKinnon and Toussaint were the first 2:42, making it the fastest pair of goals to start a playoff game in the history of the Colorado / Quebec franchise. The old mark was on Valerie Kamensky and Peter Forsberg, who scored at 2:54 in the start of Game 2 of the 1998 conference quarterfinals, according to NHL statistics.

Makar Mark

Makar is the third defender in team history to record three points at a time in a playoff game. She was joined by Sandis Ozolinsch (April 13, 2000) and Risto Siltanene (April 14, 1987).

Happy birthday?

On his 27th birthday, Avs forward Nico Storm received a tough check in the second half that knocked him out. He had to hold her hand and help her out of the ice, but she came back later.