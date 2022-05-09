Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper gets hit in face by stick in ‘freak accident’



Darcy Kumper, the Colorado Avalanche goalkeeper in Game 4 against the Nashville Predators, is in the air after being hit in the face with a stick in a horrific incident in Game 3.

Kuamper lost in the first leg of the Avalanche’s 6-3 win over the Predators on Saturday. Ryan Johansen’s stick, the center of the hunters, somehow went through Kuemper’s mask and hit the goalkeeper in the eye.

Johansen was upset with himself after the game.

“I got really sick in my stomach, just looking back and watching him skate on the bench and then go down again,” he told reporters through Tennessee. “It’s not a good feeling. I hope everyone knows that there is a purpose to something like this.

“Of course when you put a smile on my face it can be a little scratchy with a slight swelling.”

Quamper took a shot during the game after his right eye swelled before Monday night’s game 4 against Nashville. Colorado could advance to the next round with a win.

“His eyes, fortunately, are fine, after further evaluation last night,” Colorado coach Jared Bedner said via NHL.com on Sunday. “He has some swelling, so I guess his chances for tomorrow are when the swelling subsides.”

Kumper was 2-0 with 1.63 goals – on average and before a .934 save percent injury. Pavel Francis will be in the starting line-up if he can’t play Quamper.