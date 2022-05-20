Avalanche vs Blues Game 2 score: Jordan Binnington’s 30 saves leads St. Louis to victory

Avalanche vs Blues Game 2 rating: Jordan Binnington’s 30 saves leads St. Louis to victory



Jordan Binnington’s 30 save helped the St. Louis Blues win 4-1 in Game 2 of their Western Convention semifinals towards the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night time.

Colorado’s solely aim got here within the third interval when avalanche winger Gabriel Landscog reduce the lead within the third interval at 1:49. St. Louis will add two targets within the time it takes Colorado away.

“We performed a mixed hockey sport,” Binnington mentioned. “We simply talked about controlling the pucks and attempting to monitor them down exhausting and exceed their numbers on all of the ice. We did a fantastic job.”

Binnington had 51 saves in 1 sport, however Colorado did higher than St. Louis in time beyond regulation.

Goltender was helped by the Blues’ offense. St. Louis scored Jordan Kiro’s 5:45 within the second interval. David Perron led the Blues 2-0 in an influence play after which 3-1 within the third interval. Brandon Saad ended the hassle with a late aim.

“We did a very good job, and we made a tricky prediction tonight,” St. Louis coach Craig Berub mentioned after the sport, through NHL.com. “We put the puck in a very good place and stayed in it. We numbered all of it night time and compelled them to play amongst themselves and did a very good job. When the puck overturned or they received maintain of it, we reloaded nicely and I assumed we had our personal Again within the space we did a very good job, protected the center ice and made our ‘D’ one [heck] The job of defending the push, to defend our zone.

“We have performed good hockey all yr. It is a good staff of boys who need to win. They know they have not finished nicely sufficient in Game 1, and so they’ve been responding all yr [get hard]. You go over issues and inform them why and also you present them why, and so they reply. “

Perron scored seven targets within the playoffs.

“That is the playoff for you – the large curler coaster,” he mentioned. “After all within the final sport we did not be ok with ourselves. We in all probability had two or three gamers who had a very good sport. That was it. And tonight, we had much more folks and it was necessary to discover a manner to win. Right here on the street.”

Game 3 between the 2 groups is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m.

