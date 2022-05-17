Average gas price tops $2 a litre in Canada for the 1st time – National

Gasoline costs are displaying no indicators of letting up as the common price in Canada tops $2 a litre for the first time.

Pure Sources Canada says the common price throughout the nation for common gasoline hit $2.06 per litre on Monday for an all-time excessive.

The typical was a 9-cent soar from the $1.97 per litre file set final week, and is up about 30 cents a litre since mid-April.

Costs averaged about $2.34 a litre in Vancouver on Monday, whereas in Toronto the common was virtually $2.09 per litre. Edmonton, in distinction, averaged slightly below $1.69 per litre.

Gasoline costs have been elevated since late February when oil spiked to round US$100 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine, whereas the price jumped to over US$110 per barrel final week.

Costs have additionally been spiking extra just lately as the reopening of the financial system, and the begin of the busy journey season, have led to excessive demand for gasoline that refiners have restricted capability to fulfill.

















Ache at the pump hits new excessive for B.C. drivers





