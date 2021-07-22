Avignon Festival Forges Ahead, Despite Virus Restrictions

AVIGNON, France – It sounds like a virologist’s nightmare: 1,070 theatrical productions; 116 places, most of them in the cramped medieval center of Avignon; and everywhere, festival-goers seated side by side in indoor spaces.

Still, the Fringe offer at the Avignon Festival this summer – which runs alongside the main event and is known as ‘the Off’ – has grown, even as the most contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in France.

Is it problematic to enjoy excellent performance under the circumstances? With the Avignon rituals, including unmasked artists handing out advertising flyers on the street, came a sense of normalcy. Still, a sly sense of guilt permeated conversations with theatergoers – especially when new restrictions were announced, shortly after the start of the Festival d’Avignon.

Last week, the French government decreed that a “sanitary pass” – a QR code proving full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result – would be required from July 21 for all sites with more than 50 places. Restaurants, bars and trains will follow from August 1. (The health card requirement previously only applied to events with over 1,000 spectators.)