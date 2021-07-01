Avika Gor Boyfriend Milind Chanwani Wrote Romantic Letter On Her B’day

New Delhi. TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame actress Avika Gaur celebrated her 24th birthday on 30 June. From her family to her fans, Avika was congratulated on her birthday. The special thing was that Avika was also wished birthday by her boyfriend Milind Chandwani but in a very special way. Actually, Milind Chandwani has written a very romantic post for Avika. In which he has praised Avika a lot. Avika’s reaction has come to the fore on this post of boyfriend.

Avika Gaur was seen in the arms of boyfriend Milind Chandwani

Milind Chandwani shared a picture congratulating girlfriend Avika Gaur on her birthday. In which Avika is seen happy to see him in Milind’s arms. Along with the picture, Milind has written that ‘he does not know how he became so lucky that he found a wonderful person like him. I wish this world could also see those good things of yours. You always keep in mind that all the people you have with you have always been happy.

Which is a very beautiful thing. people who hurt you. You make them happy too. You have an amazing spirit for this work.’ Milind further writes that he can write many things for Avika. At the same time, using this theme that is trending on social media, Milind has finally written that “I don’t believe in soulmates, but… Teri Nazarne Ne Dil Pe Kiya Woh Asar…”

It’s a pleasure to be called Avika’s boyfriend

Milind further writes for Avika that ‘He was Milind Chandwani before meeting Avika. Also a social worker or just a person who was called a real hero in Roadies Real Heroes. Now he is known by his name that he is Avika Gaur’s boyfriend and many people feel that he gets a lot of trouble because of this. But in real terms, they are also proud of this. Milind says that he is very proud of Avika and wants to be with her. He is happy that he was born. At the end of the post, Milind again wished Avika on her birthday.

Avika’s eyes moistened after reading the note

Avika became very emotional after reading this wish note from boyfriend Milind Chandwani on her birthday. He made crying emojis while commenting on Milind’s post. Let us tell you that Avika is dating Milind Chandwani for a long time. The special thing is that Avika herself had disclosed this thing on social media.

Often Avika keeps posting her romantic pictures with Milind. The pictures of both of them also become increasingly viral on social media. Let us tell you that some time ago Avika had also come in the headlines for co-star Manish Raisindhan.

Will soon be seen in South film

Talking about Avika Gaur’s work front, she is working in South Industry. Soon Avika will be seen working in a Telugu film. Which will be released on Zee5 and NET. Avika will be seen in the lead role in this film. Avika has also shared the post of her upcoming film on social media.