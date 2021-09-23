Avika Gore in Sevik Bikini: Avika Gore in a sexy bikini while enjoying a holiday in Maldives
Even before this, Avika has shared some beautiful videos of this holiday, in which she is seen sitting on the road built in a resort in Maldives and enjoying the sea.
Avika has been in a lot of discussion lately due to her weight loss. Avika looks very slim in these pictures too. She looks so slender, it’s hard to even recognize her.
Avika earned a household name for her role as Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’. Avika, who ruled the hearts of the audience at an early age, is also very popular in the southern film world.
Avika shared her weight loss story on Instagram and said she felt bad that she decided to lose weight. Avika was living under a lot of stress due to her weight. He said she cried one night when she saw herself in the mirror. He admitted that his thick arms, legs and chubby stomach were very neglected. She said she didn’t even control her diet and didn’t take care of the workouts, which she later corrected.
