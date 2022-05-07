Avinash Sable breaks 30 year old 5000m national record in US – Farmer’s son breaks 30 year old record in America, Olympian Avinash Sable has broken national record 7 times before

India’s top sprinter Avinash Sable broke a 30-year-old national record in the men’s 5000m category at the Sound Running Track Meet in California, USA. Sable holds the national record for the 3000m steeplechase. Sable, who played in the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 13:25.65 seconds in the US to finish 12th.

The 27-year-old soldier, born in Maharashtra’s Beed district, the son of a farmer, broke Bahadur Prasad’s record of 13:29.70 seconds which he had set in Birmingham in 1992. He broke the second oldest national record of Indian athletics. The oldest national record in marathon (2 hours 12 minutes) is held by Shivnath Singh which he set 44 years ago in 1978.

Sable also holds the national record of Half Marathon (21. 0975 Km) which he created in Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in 2020. Norway’s Jacob Ingebritsen, who won the 1500m gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, won the race in 13:02.03 seconds. Sable has qualified for the World Championships to be held in Eugene, USA from July 15 to 24.

Radhakrishnan Nair, head coach of Indian athletics, said, “We are planning to field Avinash in the Asian Games in both 3000 and 5000 meters events.” Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 15 The reasons have been postponed indefinitely.

Sable has broken his own 3000m steeplechase national record several times. He did so for the seventh time during the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram in March with a timing of 8:16.21s. Apart from this, he also set a national record of 8:18.12 seconds during the Tokyo Olympics.