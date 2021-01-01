Avni Lekhara Gold Medal: Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Avni Lekhara Wins Gold Medal in Shooting

India’s Avni Lakheda has won her first gold medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics. She won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. Lekhara scored 249.6 points in the final. He equaled the world record. India’s Yogesh Kathuria won a silver medal in the discus throw. India’s Devendra Jhazaria won silver and Sundar Singh Gurjar won bronze. Although Devendra did not make it to the gold medal trio, he won the silver and put the medal in India’s bag.He qualified for the finals with 7th place and scored a total of 621.7 points. Avni improved his game a lot in the final. He did well in the finals.

He scored 104.9, 104.8 in the third and fourth attempts. And scored 104.1 points in the last qualifying attempt.

India’s Yogesh Kathuria has won a silver medal in the men’s discus throw (F56) at the Tokyo Paralympics. On Monday, he threw the best throw of 44.38 meters. Kathuria Brazil’s world record holder Batista dos Santos Claudine threw 45.59 meters.

