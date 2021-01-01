Avni Lekhra flag bearer: Avni Lekhra will be India’s flag bearer at the closing ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Highlights Avni, who won two medals at the Paralympics, will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony

Avni is the first Indian woman to win 3 medals in any one Paralympics

India has so far won 17 medals, including 4 golds, at the Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo

‘Golden Girl’ Avni Lekhra will be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony of Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020. The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics will be held on Sunday.

Avni is an Indian woman athlete who has won two medals in the Indian Paralympics. Earlier, she became the first woman athlete in India to win gold in the Olympics or Paralympics. Tech Chand was the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the inauguration ceremony.

Avni won gold and bronze medals

Avni, 19, won gold in the 10m air rifle SH1 and bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions SH1. Indian para athletes have done exceptionally well so far in the Tokyo Paralympics. This time he has won the most medals.

A 54-member Indian team competed in the Tokyo Paralympics

India sent a 54-member squad for nine events of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. These include archery, athletics (track and field), badminton, swimming, weightlifting and other sports.

India have won 17 medals so far

Indian para athletes have so far won 17 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, including 17 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals. India is currently ranked 26th in the table.

The Tokyo Paralympics will end on September 5

The Tokyo Paralympic Closing Ceremony will conclude on September 5. On the last day, several Indian players will be seen playing medal matches with IAS Suhas LY.