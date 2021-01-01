Avni Lekhra Paralympic Medal: Tokyo Paralympics 2020 I am not satisfied Avni Lekhra could have done better

Shooter Avni Lekhara is not satisfied with becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win two medals in a single round at the Paralympics and says she could have done better in the ongoing games but succumbed to pressure.

The 19-year-old Lekra, who made her debut in the Games, became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1. This was India’s first medal in shooting. She won a bronze medal in the 50m Rifle Three Position SH1 event at the Tokyo Games here on Friday.



So don’t celebrate

“I wanted to improve that last shot, so this bronze medal is definitely not satisfactory,” said Avni, the first woman to win two Paralympic medals and the second in the country to win several medals at the same stage of the Games. Referring to the mixed 50m rifle prone event on Sunday, she said, “I am not celebrating my match as it is the next match. My goal is to give 100 per cent in my next match as well.

Abhinav Bindra is an ideal

The author reiterated her admiration for Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and said that she always wanted to be like him. He did better than him by winning the second medal on Friday. Lekhara said, “When I read Abhinav Bindra Saran’s autobiography, I was inspired by him as he won the first individual gold medal for India by giving 100 per cent.”



Thanks to these people

“I never sat down and won a medal, this is my first international medal so I was more nervous, but I had to focus on my shots,” Lekhara said. So in the last game I was focusing on one shot at a time and it happened. We have a very good team, thanks to my coach JP Nautiyal Sir, Subhash Rana Sir, Suma (Shirur) Madam, my support staff and all the members of the team and all the other players.