Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun leave Nobu dinner date in a vintage Cadillac Coupe DeVille car

They grew shut whereas working in the recording studio collectively final yr the pandemic.

And Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun seemed just like the king and queen of punk rock royalty as they headed house collectively in a Cadillac Coupe DeVille on Tuesday.

The Canadian singer, 36, and her beau, 34, appeared in nice spirits as they left Nobu Malibu in type after a romantic dinner date.

Avril opted for consolation in a relaxed T-shirt and toted a massive lime inexperienced purse as she saved equipment to a minimal.

She wore her lengthy blonde tresses free in their signature poker straight type beneath a black trucker cap and accomplished her iconic look with heavy black eyeliner.

In the meantime, Mod – whose actual identify is Derek Ryan Smith – was immediately recognisable along with his vivid inexperienced hair.

He seemed each inch the rock and roll hunk in a black leather-based jacket, T-shirt and black sun shades.

The comfortable couple have been seen driving away in a vintage cream Cadillac Coupe DeVille with pink leather-based inside – the typical worth of which is $17,065.

Avril confirmed her romance with Mod on Valentine’s Day after they fell for one another whereas engaged on his track Flames.

Chatting with Individuals journal, the pop star revealed they hit it off as quickly as they received in the studio and had an ‘rapid connection’.

She gushed: ‘[We] had an instantaneous connection from the primary day in the studio.

‘He is an unbelievable artist and producer. That is the primary of many. Happy with what we made with Flames.

‘Flames is a very particular track, I like how the acoustic model turned out. It actually brings one other layer of emotion to the track.’

‘I needed to make one thing that felt like we have been performing in your front room.’

Again in February a supply advised Leisure Tonight of their romance: ‘Working collectively has introduced them nearer and Avril has a historical past of falling for those that she works with.

‘She falls in love with them for his or her musical creativity and expression. Her working relationships typically flip romantic.’

Avril and Mod – who beforehand dated Disney star Bella Thorne – relished spending time collectively in the studio amid the coronavirus disaster.

The insider shared: ‘Avril and Mod Sun have been spending a ton of time collectively and attending to know one another higher.’

Avril beforehand insisted she hadn’t given up on love, regardless of going by way of two divorces.

She was married to musician Deryck Whibley from 2006 – 2010 and later singer-songwriter Chad Kroeger who she divorced in 2015 after two years of marriage.

The What the Hell hitmaker – who cut up from her final boyfriend, Phillip Sarofim, in January 2019 – claimed she hasn’t allowed heartache to undermine her religion in real love.

Requested if she’d prefer to get married once more, Avril advised Individuals: ‘I do not actually care a lot about that; I simply care about being in a wholesome relationship and simply being comfortable.’